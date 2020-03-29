Gautam Gambhir donates Rs 1 crore to coronavirus relief fund

Former Indian cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir has joined the bandwagon of sports personalities who are donating funds towards the relief efforts amid the deadly coronavirus.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the 38-year-old said that he has realed Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to fight COVID-19 besides donating his one month's salary to the Central Relief Fund.

"It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. Have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. Have also donated one month's salary towards the Central Relief Fund.United we stand!!," he wrote.

Earlier, Gambhir had tweeted that his foundation's volunteers are going out in this difficult situation to help the people in need.

"Your foundation’s volunteers are going all out in this situation to help people in need! Your support is our encouragement! #IndiaFightsCorona #FeedTheNeedy," he had stated.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket Council in India (BCCI) declared that they would contribute Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday also donated Rs one crore from his MPLAD Fund to the Prime Minister`s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also came forward and decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu had donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a part of her contribution towards India's continuous fight against the pandemic.

The pandemic has so far affected more than 900 people in India and claimed the lives of 19 in the country.