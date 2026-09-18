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Gautam Gambhir drops Hardik Pandya selection bombshell: 'He cannot bowl 10 overs'

The all rounder has not been included in either India's T20I or ODI squads for the series, and Gambhir has now explained that Pandya is still not ready to handle the bowling demands expected from him in 50-over cricket.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir drops Hardik Pandya selection bombshell: 'He cannot bowl 10 overs'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Gautam Gambhir drops Hardik Pandya selection bombshell: 'He cannot bowl 10 overs'
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