/Gautam Gambhir drops Hardik Pandya selection bombshell: 'He cannot bowl 10 overs'

Hardik Pandya's absence from India's upcoming white ball assignments against the West Indies has a straightforward reason, according to head coach Gautam Gambhir. The all rounder has not been included in either India's T20I or ODI squads for the series, and Gambhir has now explained that Pandya is still not ready to handle the bowling demands expected from him in 50-over cricket. The issue is not simply about getting Pandya back onto the field. India's team management wants him available as a genuine all rounder, particularly for the ODI format, rather than bringing him in solely as a batter.