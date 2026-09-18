/Gautam Gambhir drops Hardik Pandya selection bombshell: 'He cannot bowl 10 overs'

Hardik Pandya's absence from India's upcoming white ball assignments against the West Indies has a straightforward reason, according to head coach Gautam Gambhir. The all rounder has not been included in either India's T20I or ODI squads for the series, and Gambhir has now explained that Pandya is still not ready to handle the bowling demands expected from him in 50-over cricket. The issue is not simply about getting Pandya back onto the field. India's team management wants him available as a genuine all rounder, particularly for the ODI format, rather than bringing him in solely as a batter.
'Hardik Pandya cannot bowl 10 overs at the moment. We don't want to rush him into international cricket. When he is fit there is a possibility of both he and Nitish playing,' Gautam Gambhir said on Pandya's comeback in post match press conference.
Gambhir's comments came after India's 127 run victory over Afghanistan in the third T20I on September 17. India completed a 3-0 sweep in the series, with the result also providing an opportunity for the coach to address Pandya's situation.
Why India Is Waiting
Pandya's bowling workload has remained an important part of India's planning because of his history with injuries. For the ODI setup, his ability to complete a full 10-over spell is particularly significant. The current thinking from the Indian camp is therefore centred on getting him back to the point where he can contribute with both bat and ball before returning to international cricket.
That approach also leaves room for Nitish Kumar Reddy to remain part of India's plans. Gambhir indicated that the two all rounders could feature together once Pandya reaches the required level of fitness.
Nitish has already been selected in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series. The T20I squad also includes him, while Pandya is absent from both groups. The BCCI announced the squads on September 16.
India A Chance For Pandya
Pandya does have a route back through India A. He has been named in India's One Day squad for the three match series against Australia A in Puducherry. The fixtures are scheduled for October 6, October 9 and October 11.
However, the BCCI has made his selection subject to fitness clearance. That means his return to competitive cricket is still dependent on the medical assessment before he can take part.
The India A assignment could consequently become an important test of his readiness, particularly because the matches offer him an opportunity to build his workload in the 50-over format.
West Indies Series Ahead
India's white ball campaign against the West Indies is the immediate assignment from which Pandya will remain absent. The BCCI has confirmed India's squads for the home series, with Shubman Gill named ODI captain and Shreyas Iyer leading the T20I side. Nitish is part of both squads. For Pandya, the message from Gambhir is therefore clear: a return will depend on reaching the bowling workload required of him rather than simply being available to bat.
His next competitive opportunity with India A against Australia A could provide the clearest indication of how close he is to that target.
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