GAUTAM GAMBHIR

Gautam Gambhir Engages In Fiery Verbal Spat With Oval Pitch Curator Ahead Of 5th Test - WATCH

Ahead of the fifth Test against England, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a fiery verbal altercation with the Oval's pitch curator Lee Fortis on Tuesday. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Gautam Gambhir Engages In Fiery Verbal Spat With Oval Pitch Curator Ahead Of 5th Test - WATCH Pic credit: IANS

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday involved in a fiery verbal altercation with the Oval's pitch curator Lee Fortis during the team's optional training session ahead of the fifth and final Test against England. 

In the videos, which have now gone viral on social media, an upset Gambhir can be seen engaging in heated exchange with the pitch curator. The verbal altercation quickly escalated before India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak intervened and took the Englishman to a different corner. However, Gambhir continued the argument from a distance.

On the other hand, bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate were seen listening keenly to the argument. There is still no clarity on why the two got into an argument. 

Eventually, Fortis and Gambhir went their separate ways, with the India coach returning to focus on the task ahead at the net session. Before the Gambhir-Fortis altercation, the ongoing Test series between India and England has witnessed tensions on multiple occasions.

WATCH - Gambhir, Fortis Engage In Verbal Altercation

The Indian team arrived in London on Monday after a fighting draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester and had attended a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission. 

 

 

The Ben Stokes-led England are leading the five-match series 2-1 and the final Test will be played at The Oval in London from Thursday, July 31. 

