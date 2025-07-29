Gautam Gambhir Engages In Fiery Verbal Spat With Oval Pitch Curator Ahead Of 5th Test - WATCH

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday involved in a fiery verbal altercation with the Oval's pitch curator Lee Fortis during the team's optional training session ahead of the fifth and final Test against England.

In the videos, which have now gone viral on social media, an upset Gambhir can be seen engaging in heated exchange with the pitch curator. The verbal altercation quickly escalated before India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak intervened and took the Englishman to a different corner. However, Gambhir continued the argument from a distance.

On the other hand, bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate were seen listening keenly to the argument. There is still no clarity on why the two got into an argument.

Eventually, Fortis and Gambhir went their separate ways, with the India coach returning to focus on the task ahead at the net session. Before the Gambhir-Fortis altercation, the ongoing Test series between India and England has witnessed tensions on multiple occasions.

WATCH - Gambhir, Fortis Engage In Verbal Altercation

London: India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange with The Oval curator Lee Fortis during the team's practice, ahead of the fifth and final Test against England starting from Thursday pic.twitter.com/O0oYvYIvlC — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2025



England have started playing dirty games. The Oval’s chief curator was trying to dictate terms to Indian Cricket Team on how they should practice and causing troubles during a practice session.



Head Coach @GautamGambhir identified his mind games and… — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) July 29, 2025

The Indian team arrived in London on Monday after a fighting draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester and had attended a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission.

An evening to remember as the High Commission of India in London hosted #TeamIndia!



The Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir presented signed cricket bats to Honourable High Commissioner Mr. Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Mr.… pic.twitter.com/5vZN2g6Fac — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2025

The Ben Stokes-led England are leading the five-match series 2-1 and the final Test will be played at The Oval in London from Thursday, July 31.