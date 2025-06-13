Gautam Gambhir Flies Back To India Amid Family Emergency Ahead Of England Test Series

In a sudden and unexpected development just days before India's much-anticipated Test series against England, head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to India owing to a family emergency. Sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Gambhir's mother suffered a heart attack on June 11 and was rushed to the ICU in Delhi. The former cricketer departed for India on June 12 to be with his family during this critical time.

A Personal Crisis Amid National Duty

Gambhir, who was appointed as head coach of the Indian cricket team earlier this year, has been instrumental in shaping the squad's new direction post the retirement of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket. His departure comes just as the Indian team gears up for the five-match Test series in England, scheduled to begin on June 20 in Leeds.

Despite the setback, team management remains optimistic about his return before the first Test. According to Media Reports, Gautam Gambhir is expected to be back around June 17. His mother’s condition is being monitored closely, and he wants to ensure she’s stable before he rejoins the squad.

Morne Morkel Steps In

With Gambhir's absence during the critical preparation phase, assistant and bowling coach Morne Morkel is set to lead the team’s preparations for the intra-squad practice match starting June 13. Morkel, who has international coaching experience and has been working closely with the Indian bowlers, will be responsible for maintaining continuity in training and strategy discussions.

Critical Juncture for Team India

This England tour marks the first major overseas assignment for the new-look Indian Test side under the leadership of Shubman Gill. With the squad featuring a mix of young guns and experienced campaigners, Gambhir’s vision and leadership are crucial. His absence, even temporary, poses a challenge to India’s meticulous planning, especially considering England's formidable home record.

India’s itinerary includes five Tests spread across Leeds, Lord’s, Nottingham, Manchester, and The Oval from June 20 to August 11. The series is also pivotal in the context of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings.