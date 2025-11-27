'Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay: Fans In Guwahati Join Twitter Rage, Boo India Coach After Humiliating SA Sweep

Guwahati witnessed a tense and emotional evening as frustrated spectators openly vented their anger at India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir following the team’s crushing 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test. The loss not only sealed a two-nil series sweep but also marked India’s heaviest defeat in Test cricket. It was also South Africa’s first Test series win on Indian soil since the year 2000. The back-to-back home whitewashes, occurring within a span of just thirteen months, have significantly damaged India’s prospects of reaching the World Test Championship final for the 2025 to 2027 cycle.

Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay' at Barsapara Stadium

The atmosphere at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium turned hostile soon after the match ended. Angry supporters began chanting “Gautam Gambhir hay hay” in loud and repeated bursts. The chants were directed straight at the head coach as he stood on the field. Under Gambhir’s leadership, India have now suffered five home Test defeats against teams such as New Zealand and South Africa. This record became the fuel behind the spectators’ sharp reaction.

Police Step In Amid Stadium Chaos

A video from the stadium captured the incident clearly. Police personnel stationed at the venue stepped in after noticing the aggressive chanting. They approached the group of spectators and asked them to stop. Officers were seen talking to the fans at length while Gambhir remained on the ground, visibly stunned by the unexpected backlash.

Angry Fans chanted "Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay" in front of Gautam Gambhir after India’s embarrassing Test series loss at Guwahati stadium. pic.twitter.com/7gq4T1lq8j

Gautam Gambhir Accepts Full Responsibility

Despite the criticism, Gambhir accepted full responsibility for the team’s performance. He acknowledged that the squad is in the middle of a developmental period and emphasised that long term improvement will come through collective effort and patience.

“The blame lies at the feet of everyone starting with me. Start prioritising Test cricket. If we want Test cricket to flourish in India, we have to collectively do it. More than the accountability it is about the care. This is what a transition phase is and young players would learn on the job,” Gambhir said during the post-match press conference.

WTC Qualification Race Intensifies

South Africa’s dominant win has reshaped the World Test Championship race. Their victory pushes them significantly closer to a top two finish. Meanwhile, India have slipped to fifth place on the updated ICC table with a points percentage of 48.15. Pakistan now sit in fourth place with a fifty percent points percentage. Although India have accumulated the most points in the cycle, a lack of wins has put them under enormous pressure. With several tough fixtures ahead, India now face a monumental challenge to qualify for the 2027 WTC final.