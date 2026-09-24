/Gautam Gambhir hits back at critics: 'Took India only 17 months to win another WC'

Gautam Gambhir has asked critics to look beyond India's recent T20I results, pointing instead to what the team achieved between the last two T20 World Cups. India's head coach made the point while defending a side that has endured a difficult stretch after lifting the 2026 T20 World Cup. The team subsequently lost T20I series against Ireland and England, with the Ireland defeat carrying particular significance as it was India's first series loss in the format since the 2023 West Indies tour. It was also their first T20I series defeat against Ireland. The BCCI subsequently conducted a review of the tour.
Since then, India have responded with victories over Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Japan across seven matches. Yet the recent setbacks have continued to fuel questions around the team.
Gambhir, speaking to JioStar, argued that a short spell of poor results should not erase the achievements of the same group.
'Which team in the history of sport has gone undefeated from one World Cup to the next and gone on to win the World Cup?' Gambhir said on Jio Star’. 'It didn’t take these guys 17 years to win a second World Cup. It took them only 17 months to win a third World Cup. Suddenly, one bad series or three bad games here and there do not make them bad players or make us a bad side.'
The 17 Year Reference
Gambhir's reference to 17 years goes back to India's T20 World Cup history. India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Their next title arrived in 2024 under Rahul Dravid, meaning 17 years separated the two championships.
The current side, however, added another title only 17 months after India's 2024 triumph. Gambhir used that turnaround to underline why he believes the team's recent losses need to be viewed in the wider context of its results. The coach's argument comes after India endured an unsettled beginning to Shreyas Iyer's tenure as T20I captain. Iyer was appointed to replace Suryakumar Yadav before the tours of Ireland and England. India then lost the Ireland series 2-0 and went winless in England, with the five match contest ending 4-0 after the opening game was washed out.
Gambhir Highlights Iyer's Selflessness
Alongside his defence of India's results, Gambhir singled out Iyer's approach as a leader. The India coach has a previous connection with Iyer from Kolkata Knight Riders' title winning IPL 2024 campaign. Gambhir was part of the KKR setup while Iyer captained the side.
According to Gambhir, one aspect of Iyer's leadership stood out particularly strongly. The batter was willing to move away from his usual No. 4 position when circumstances demanded it, putting the team's requirements ahead of his preferred batting slot.
'The first and foremost quality of a good leader, and I’m not going to talk about captaincy, is how selfless you are. Shreyas has that quality,' Gambhir said.
Iyer's appointment had come after India won the 2026 T20 World Cup under Suryakumar Yadav, with the BCCI subsequently handing the captaincy to Iyer for the Ireland and England assignments.
Continuity Over Panic
Gambhir's larger message was that India's recent results should not lead to an immediate overhaul of the side. His comments also fit with his broader approach to selection. Earlier, he defended the need for patience with young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, stressing that established players who have delivered over a sustained period should not automatically lose their places after a handful of failures.
For Gambhir, the recent T20I setbacks are therefore being viewed against a much larger period of success. India's next assignments will determine whether that faith in continuity translates into results, but the coach has made clear that he does not want a few difficult matches to define the team.
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