/Gautam Gambhir hits back at critics: 'Took India only 17 months to win another WC'

The current side, however, added another title only 17 months after India's 2024 triumph. Gambhir used that turnaround to underline why he believes the team's recent losses need to be viewed in the wider context of its results. The coach's argument comes after India endured an unsettled beginning to Shreyas Iyer's tenure as T20I captain. Iyer was appointed to replace Suryakumar Yadav before the tours of Ireland and England. India then lost the Ireland series 2-0 and went winless in England, with the five match contest ending 4-0 after the opening game was washed out.