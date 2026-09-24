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Gautam Gambhir hits back at critics: 'Took India only 17 months to win another WC'

India's head coach made the point while defending a side that has endured a difficult stretch after lifting the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir hits back at critics: 'Took India only 17 months to win another WC'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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