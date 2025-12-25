Gautam Gambhir In Spotlight As Rohit Sharma’s Explosive 155 Sparks Chants And Chaos At Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after seven long years turned into a spectacle that went far beyond numbers on a scorecard. On a balmy December afternoon at Jaipur’s iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the former India captain produced a vintage masterclass, smashing a breathtaking 155 off just 94 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim. As the runs flowed freely, the stands echoed with chants aimed at India head coach Gautam Gambhir, underlining the deep emotional bond between Rohit and Indian cricket fans.

A Comeback Loaded With Context and Pressure

At 38, Rohit Sharma is at a stage of his career where every innings is closely scrutinised. With discussions around future planning, fitness, and the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup gaining momentum, his decision to feature in domestic cricket carried symbolic weight. The Vijay Hazare Trophy outing was not just about form, but also about reaffirming his relevance in India’s ODI ecosystem.

From the moment Rohit walked out to bat, the atmosphere felt electric. More than 12,000 fans turned up on a working day, many skipping offices and colleges, just to watch the “Hit-Man” in action. Their faith was rewarded almost instantly.

Rohit Sharma in Full Flow

Chasing a modest target of 237, Rohit took control within the Powerplay. His half-century came off just 27 balls, marked by authoritative pulls, effortless lofted drives, and trademark sixes over midwicket. Partnering Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rohit stitched a rapid 141-run opening stand in just 18 overs, effectively sealing the contest.

The innings was a reminder of Rohit’s unique batting genius. He mixed elegance with brute force, dismantling the Sikkim bowling attack with clinical precision. By the time he was dismissed for 155, his knock featured 18 fours and nine towering sixes, his highest List A score for Mumbai and his 37th List A century overall.

Fans, Chants and the Gambhir Angle

What made the day even more compelling was the crowd narrative. As Rohit crossed his century, chants of “Gambhir dekh raha hai na?” rang across the stadium. The slogans were a clear message of support for Rohit amid reports that the team management wants to look beyond senior stars.

While Gautam Gambhir was not present at the venue, the chants reflected the public sentiment. For fans, this was not about policy debates or selection criteria. It was about celebrating a player who has delivered consistently on the biggest stages and continues to dominate whenever given the opportunity.

Mumbai’s Clinical Chase

Sikkim, powered by Ashish Thapa’s 79, had earlier posted 236 for 7. Mumbai made light work of the chase, cruising to victory with eight wickets in hand and 117 balls to spare. Rohit’s dismissal barely dented the momentum, as the match had already been decided.