Gautam Gambhir Influenced Agarkar To Sack Rohit Sharma From ODI Captaincy, Alleges Ex-India Batter

Rohit Sharma was removed from ODI captaincy despite winning two ICC trophies in nine months, sparking intense debate over the decision. While selectors named it as a future plan for WC 2027;fans across the world were stunned. In a recent interaction with Sports Tak, former Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders star Manoj Tiwary has raised significant questions regarding the leadership transition in the Indian ODI setup. Tiwary suggested that the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as the captain of the one day side following India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 may have been influenced by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The Context of the Transition

The move to replace Rohit Sharma came as a major surprise to the cricketing fraternity. Under Rohit’s leadership, India secured the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking a high point in his captaincy career. Despite retiring from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup win and moving away from Test cricket in May 2025, Rohit had remained a potent force in the fifty over format. His stated goal was to maintain his peak performance leading into the 2027 World Cup.

However, the landscape shifted dramatically in October when the squad for the Australia series was announced. Shubman Gill, who is currently at the helm for both the Test and ODI formats, was named the successor.

Manoj Tiwary’s Allegations

Manoj Tiwary provided insight into the dynamics between the selection committee and the coaching staff. While acknowledging the strong personality of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Tiwary hinted that the decision likely involved significant input from Gautam Gambhir.

Tiwary exclusively told Sports Tak: “I don't know what the main cause is. But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he is a personality. He is a decision maker. He will not take a step back in taking such steps. But whether he was influenced by someone to shoot the gun from his shoulder is something we need to look at. A lot of things happen behind the scenes, which makes 1+1 2. Maybe the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was very upfront about it. Naturally, the coach’s inputs must be there. You cannot make the decision on your own. Both are equally responsible for whatever decision was made.”

Current Status and Future Outlook

Despite the loss of captaincy, Rohit Sharma continues to represent India in the ODI format under the leadership of Shubman Gill. His most recent appearance was in the second ODI against New Zealand. Fans and analysts are now looking forward to his performance in the third ODI, which is scheduled to be held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18.

The debate remains focused on whether the team management is prioritizing a long term vision for 2027 over the immediate success Rohit brought to the side. With the veteran opener still active in the playing XI, the synergy between the former captain and the new leadership under Gambhir and Gill remains a point of intense interest.