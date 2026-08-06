/Gautam Gambhir issues stern warning to Shubman Gill led squad before Galle Test

“Guys, we know what's in front of us. We know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes. Come 15th morning, whether we are batting first, or whether we are bowling first, we're absolutely ready with every answer, every question that's thrown at us and every answer we're ready to give. So make sure we tick all the boxes from now on,” said Gambhir in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official social media handles on Thursday.