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Gautam Gambhir issues stern warning to Shubman Gill led squad before Galle Test

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged the Shubman Gill-led Test squad to be mentally and physically prepared to tackle any challenge right from the opening day of the upcoming two-game series against Sri Lanka, starting in Galle on August 15.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir issues stern warning to Shubman Gill led squad before Galle Test
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Gautam Gambhir issues stern warning to Shubman Gill led squad before Galle Test
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