Gautam Gambhir Leaves For Vacation In France After Champions Trophy Win - Watch

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted leaving for France for a family trip with his wife Natasha and their two daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza. Under the coaching of Gambhir, the Indian team won the 2025 Champions Trophy, marking their third win in the high-octane tournament, after clinching them in 2002 and 2013.

The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 to clinch the title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After India’s terrific stint, Gambhir deserved a much-needed break and he will look to spend quality time with his family members.

Gautam Gambhir & his family left for France for Vacation. GautamGambhir natashagambhir2 pic.twitter.com/KQDwGgWzxk — Gauti Harshit Dhiman (GG Ka Parivar) (GautiDhiman) March 21, 2025

On the back of the Champions Trophy 2025 win, the Indian team won back-to-back ICC titles, after having won the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 under the coaching of Rahul Dravid. Ever since Gambhir became the coach, he was under scrutiny as India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Before coaching the Indian team, Gambhir was a mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who lifted the IPL 2024 trophy. After his IPL success, the BCCI named Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Indian team. The BCCI also presented a massive prize of Rs 58 crore to the Indian team after they won the Champions Trophy 2025. India topped Group A with wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

Gambhir’s next assignment will be the India’s tour of England. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will play a five-match Test series on English soil. The first Test match of the series is set to be played in Leeds from June 20. Now all eyes will be on the much-awaited IPL 2025 which is set to take place from March 22 with the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.