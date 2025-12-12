Gautam Gambhir Loses Cool After Arshdeep Singh Bowls Seven Wides in 13-Ball Over During IND vs SA 2nd T20I - Watch Viral Video

The second T20I between India and South Africa at Mullanpur turned into an intense spectacle after Arshdeep Singh bowled a disastrous 13-ball over that left head coach Gautam Gambhir visibly frustrated. The moment quickly captured social media attention, turning into the biggest talking point of the match. While the series was levelled at 1-1 after South Africa’s dominant win, Gambhir’s anger and Arshdeep’s expensive spell stole the spotlight.

Arshdeep Singh’s Seven Wides Trigger Gambhir’s Anger

The drama unfolded in the 11th over. Arshdeep returned to the attack with a clear tactical setup. India had positioned boundary riders on the off side and the plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Quinton de Kock. However, the execution completely collapsed. Arshdeep bowled seven wides in the over and conceded 18 runs, turning it into one of the most erratic overs in recent T20I history.

Cameras quickly captured Gautam Gambhir in the Indian dugout as he reacted with visible anger. His expressions and body language revealed how disappointed he was with the lack of accuracy. The clip spread quickly across X and Instagram, driving massive search interest for keywords like “Gautam Gambhir angry on Arshdeep Singh” and “Arshdeep 7 wides over video”.

Arshdeep’s Tough Day Adds Pressure on India

It was a day to forget for Arshdeep Singh, who holds the record as India’s most successful T20I bowler. He conceded 54 runs in his four overs without picking up a wicket. Even Jasprit Bumrah had an off day, giving away 45 runs in four overs without any breakthrough. India’s bowling unit could not control the flow of runs and the missed lines made it easier for South Africa to take command.

The costly extras from Arshdeep shifted the momentum completely. Gambhir’s reaction reflected the rising pressure on the team as they struggled to regain control on a batting-friendly pitch.

Quinton de Kock Shines With a Sensational 90

Quinton de Kock was the standout performer of the match. The veteran opener smashed a stunning 90 off 46 balls at a blistering strike rate. He dominated the Indian bowlers from the start, hitting five fours and seven sixes with clean power hitting. His stroke play around deep square leg stood out once again and his innings laid the perfect foundation for a big total.

De Kock’s knock came at an important time as he continues to rebuild his T20 career. His form will also attract interest with the mini auction around the corner.

South Africa Beat India by 51 Runs to Level the Series

South Africa posted a commanding total of 213 for four. Useful contributions from David Miller, Aiden Markram, and Donavan Ferreira helped them close the innings strongly. Ottneil Baartman then ripped through the Indian batting line-up. Playing his first match of the series, he picked up four wickets and dismantled India’s chase.

India, after winning the first match in Vizag, squandered their 1-0 lead as they fell short by 51 runs. The loss has now set up the series perfectly. With the scoreline tied at 1-1, the next three matches effectively turn into a new mini series. The third T20I will be played in Dharamsala on December 14.