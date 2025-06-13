Gautam Gambhir Mentions Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Powerful Speech Ahead Of England Tests 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

As Team India gears up for the high-stakes five-match Test series against England, all eyes are on newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, who delivered a passionate and motivational team address that has already gone viral. In a video shared by the BCCI, Gambhir rallied his troops by invoking the legacy of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, while challenging the young squad to forge a new chapter in Indian Test cricket.

"There are two ways of looking at this," Gambhir said. "One is that we are without our three most experienced players, or we have a phenomenal opportunity to do something special for the country."

This statement, brimming with intent and belief, captured the essence of a transition era where youthful ambition must rise to fill the void left by legendary experience.

India vs England Test Series 2025: Start of a New Era

The series, kicking off June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, marks the beginning of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. With Kohli, Rohit, and Ashwin stepping aside, Shubman Gill leads a new-look India against a dynamic English squad known for their aggressive "Bazball" approach.

While fans may initially miss the familiar faces, the series represents a pivotal turning point—the opportunity for players like Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, and Abhimanyu Easwaran to shine on the world stage. Gambhir’s message clearly struck a chord with the squad, emphasizing sacrifice, discipline, and pride in wearing the Indian jersey.

Inside India’s Secretive Intra-Squad Match at Beckenham

To prepare for the series, India’s only warm-up game—a four-day intra-squad match at Beckenham—is being held behind closed doors, following Gambhir’s request for tactical secrecy, a strategy inspired by European football teams.

The match pits Gill’s India side against India A, likely captained by Easwaran, in a contest that doubles as a trial ground for team selection. With 360 overs of match simulation available, the coaching staff gets a crucial opportunity to assess form, fitness, and match-readiness.

Key areas of focus include:

Bumrah’s red-ball return after IPL and injury layoff

Ravindra Jadeja vs Kuldeep Yadav for the lone spinner’s slot

Akash Deep’s fuller deliveries vs Prasidh Krishna’s back-of-length pace

Bowling coach Morne Morkel highlighted the significance of this practice: “Bowling 90 overs a day in a Test is very different from net sessions. This intra-squad match is vital for building rhythm and stamina.”

Selection Dilemmas and Strategic Callouts

With England’s aggressive batting lineup, Gambhir must strike a balance between attack and control. Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin offers variety and could be crucial if India wants to take 20 wickets on seaming English pitches. However, Jadeja’s all-round utility, especially with the bat, might tip the scales in his favor.

Similarly, India’s pace strategy will hinge on Bumrah’s fitness and how well he pairs with either Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna. Both pacers bring unique strengths to the table, but adapting to English conditions will be the ultimate test.

England vs India 2025: Full Test Schedule

1st Test – June 20, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test – July 2, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test – July 10, Lord’s, London

4th Test – July 23, Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test – August 1, The Oval, London

With the series shaping up to be a gritty, emotional, and tactical contest, Gambhir’s leadership will be central to India’s chances of asserting dominance early in the WTC cycle.