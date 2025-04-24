Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat From ISIS-Kashmir Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

India's head coach for the cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, has come under a chilling threat from the terror group "ISIS-Kashmir." On April 22, Gambhir reportedly received two e-mails with the ominous message "IKillU," one in the afternoon and another in the evening. The threats followed a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead after terrorists opened fire on tourists. The attack has been widely condemned, with Gambhir himself expressing his grief and anger on social media, vowing that those responsible will face the consequences.

In response to the death threat, Gambhir wasted no time in taking action. On April 23, he approached the Delhi Police, formally submitting a request for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). Gambhir sought immediate police intervention to ensure his safety and that of his family. He reached out to the SHO at Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Delhi, urging authorities to take all necessary measures to protect his loved ones.

The death threats sent to Gambhir are not an isolated incident. This is the second time that the former BJP Member of Parliament has faced such an alarming situation. Back in November 2021, Gambhir received a similar threat while serving as an MP. However, this recent threat, which comes after the deadly attack in Pahalgam, has raised the stakes significantly.

The timing of these threats is particularly troubling, as they coincide with a period of heightened national concern and grief over the Pahalgam attack. Gambhir, known for his outspoken views on national security, has consistently condemned acts of terrorism. On Tuesday, after the Pahalgam massacre, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences and anger, writing, "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike."

Gambhir’s proactive approach in contacting the police has led to an immediate investigation, with the Delhi Police assuring that they will take all necessary steps to ensure his safety. Given the severity of the threat and Gambhir's prominent role as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the situation has sparked widespread concern. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to take swift action to safeguard Gambhir and his family.

This new threat serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by public figures in India, particularly those who take strong stances on issues like national security. As the investigation unfolds, Gambhir's courage in addressing these threats head-on continues to make a statement against terrorism, showing that such attempts to intimidate or silence him will not succeed.