Gautam Gambhir REFUSED To Say Even ONE Word About Rohit & Kohli After SA & Aus Heroics - His Ex KKR Teammate EXPLODES In Anger!

Former KKR batter Robin Uthappa has criticised Gautam Gambhir for not acknowledging Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli during the post-series press conference. Uthappa said he found it unusual that the head coach avoided mentioning the senior duo, especially after their standout performances in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa.

Uthappa pointed out that it was surprising to hear Gambhir avoid giving credit to either Rohit or Kohli, despite both producing exceptional numbers. Kohli amassed 302 runs including two centuries and a fifty, while Rohit contributed 146 runs with two half-centuries across the three ODIs. According to Uthappa, their omission felt strange considering the impact they had.

Ex-KKR Batter Questions Gambhir for Skipping Praise for Rohit and Kohli

"What I found surprising is the post-match of that series, in the press conference, I didn't see Gautam giving credit to either Rohit or Virat. Here are a couple of guys who've batted out of their skins and shown us how good they are and how good they can be. They reduced all kinds of doubts and shut down any naysayers about what they actually can do and will do for India when they are in the right kind of form. That felt strange," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit and Kohli Continue to Excel but Gambhir Silent on 2027 ODI World Cup Plans

Even though the two senior players have once again proven their value in the fifty-over format through consistent performances in the last two ODI series, Gautam Gambhir has remained guarded about their likelihood of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

"First you got to realise that the ODI World Cup is two years away. It’s important to stay in the present. They are world-class players and their experience is important in the dressing room. They’ve been doing it for a long time. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is going to be important in the fifty-over format," Gambhir said after India sealed the series 2-1 against the Proteas.

Rankings Boost for Rohit and Kohli

After scoring two hundreds and an unbeaten fifty, Virat Kohli has moved up to the second position in the ICC ODI Rankings with 773 rating points. Rohit Sharma remains at the top with 781 points, continuing his reign as the number one ODI batter.

The two senior batters will have another opportunity to widen the gap over the rest when India play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning January 11 in Vadodara. Until then, they might feature for their state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 group stage starting December 24.