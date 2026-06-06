Gautam Gambhir reminded Rohit Sharma 'badly wants to win a ODI WC' amidst batter's fitness & age concerns

Dinesh Lad, the childhood coach of Rohit Sharma, has stepped forward to defend the former Indian captain against mounting scrutiny over his batting form and physical conditioning. Lad firmly asserted that the iconic batsman has nothing more to demonstrate on the international stage and voiced strong confidence that the player will realize his ultimate ambition of capturing the One Day International World Cup in South Africa next year.

Current Standing and Team Expectations

The veteran opening batsman faces persistent scrutiny regarding his position in the One Day International setup as the national team builds toward the upcoming ICC World Cup in South Africa. The player previously registered a stellar hundred against Australia in Sydney last year, which he followed with an impactful home series against South Africa. However, his subsequent home campaign against New Zealand earlier this year yielded disappointing results.

During the most recent season of the Indian Premier League, the veteran batsman managed 283 runs across nine appearances. His campaign was disrupted by a hamstring injury around the midpoint of the tournament, which hindered his physical output and intensified discussions regarding his longevity for another eighteen months of international cricket.

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National coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have made it clear that significant run scoring and peak physical fitness are mandatory requirements if the former skipper intends to remain central to their strategies for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

Coach Dinesh Lad Mounts a Strong Defense

Despite these challenges, his longtime mentor insists that the 39 year old cricketer has no obligation to satisfy skeptics. He remains fully supportive of the batsman's quest to claim the premier 50 over trophy, an achievement that eluded him on home soil in 2023.

In an interview with a prominent new agency on Friday, Lad stated as qouted by NDTV

"Being a coach, I don’t think he needs to prove anything to anyone. He badly wants to win the ODI World Cup. I have spoken to him and he is very categoric with what he wants in career. I don’t think he needs to prove his fitness. Despite the age factor, he is still fit enough,"

Lad further addressed the ongoing public scrutiny, adding:

"Critics keep talking. It’s their job. India needs Rohit’s experience if we want to reach the finals. Technique wise there is no problem. Moreover, in 50 overs cricket, you need to settle a bit. Rohit has got such technique that allows you to settle and then launch yourself. In IPL also, he showed his technique and he wasn’t only playing big shots but also taking the singles and the doubles. I don’t understand the critics’ point of view. My view is that he must be in the team,"

Equal Accountability for the National Roster

The Dronacharya Award winning coach, celebrated for developing notable cricket talents like all rounder Shardul Thakur, also took issue with commentary from former Indian selector Saba Karim. Karim had previously noted that the senior batsman would need to undertake massive individual efforts over the coming months to keep his 2027 tournament aspirations alive.

Lad dismissed the idea that the pressure falls on a single individual, noting:

"Why are the next six months crucial only for only Rohit? It’s crucial for all players. Everyone needs to play well to retain their place in the team. I have a 100 per cent guarantee that Rohit will definitely play the 50-over World Cup in 2027. He will do well during these six months and the later as well. If you give him an opportunity he will do well. I don’t think Rohit needs to prove anything to anyone. He has retired from Tests and T20Is, not ODI. And in whatever ODI matches he had played last, he did well. I don’t think there is any pressure on him. He has scored ODI double century thrice (no other Indian has done it even twice). His ODI records are impeccable. In the 2019 World Cup he scored a record five centuries,"

Upcoming Return and Fitness Benchmarks

The veteran opener is scheduled to make his first competitive appearance for India since January in an upcoming three match ODI series against Afghanistan. His inclusion in the playing eleven depends on successfully passing a medical clearance. He is scheduled to arrive at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Monday to undergo his formal fitness evaluations.