Gautam Gambhir Reveals Real Reason Behind Underutilising Shardul Thakur In India vs England 1st Test

Team India’s much-anticipated red-ball series against England got off to a heartbreaking start at Headingley, with England chasing down a mammoth 371 in the final innings to hand India a defeat that stings deeper than the scoreboard reflects. Despite producing five centurions and dominating stretches of the Test, India faltered when it mattered most—during two crucial batting collapses and a fielding performance marred by dropped catches. At the centre of the storm stood newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, fielding tough questions with his trademark honesty and grit at the post-match press conference. But instead of throwing individuals under the bus, Gambhir doubled down on unity, defending his players and stressing collective responsibility.

Gambhir: “Even Proper Batters Fail. It Happens.”

India's tail-end batting came under scrutiny after Nos. 8 to 11 combined for just 9 runs across two innings. But Gambhir was quick to shield them:

“It’s not that they weren’t applying themselves. Sometimes people fail, and that’s okay. Even proper batters fail. They’re more disappointed than anyone else. We had a chance to get to 570–580 in the first innings. That could’ve changed the game.”

India’s 471 in the first innings looked formidable, but a 7 for 41 collapse turned what could have been a statement total into a manageable chase for England. The second innings wasn’t better, with another dramatic 6 for 31 collapse exposing the same old frailties.

Despite these setbacks, Gambhir emphasized that the lower-order struggles were not the only reason for the loss. “We win together, we lose together,” he said, drawing a line under any suggestion of blame.

Shardul Thakur, the Bowling All-Rounder

Shardul Thakur’s underwhelming returns—just two wickets in the match and minimal impact with the bat—led to questions about his selection. Gambhir clarified Thakur’s role: “He wasn’t picked as a specialist bowler. He’s a bowling all-rounder. Sometimes, the captain goes by instincts. Jadeja bowled really well, so Shardul was used less. But he gave us two crucial breakthroughs.” This contextual explanation not only supported Thakur but subtly pointed toward team strategy and adaptability, reiterating Gambhir’s hands-on yet protective approach as coach.

Gill’s Debut as Test Captain: Encouraging but Learning Curve Ahead

Despite the loss, Shubman Gill’s debut as Test captain wasn’t without its bright spots. His first-innings century showcased composure under pressure. Gambhir acknowledged the nerves but backed Gill’s leadership potential: “He has everything it takes to be a successful captain. It’s his first Test as skipper. We just need to give him time.” Gambhir also shut down the ‘young team’ excuse, stating unequivocally,

“This is not about being a young or experienced team. We are the Indian team. We represent 140 crore people. There are no excuses.”

Fielding Failures Haunt India: Seven Catches Dropped

While batting collapses grabbed headlines, India’s catching efficiency—or lack thereof—was equally damaging. The side dropped seven chances, with Yashasvi Jaiswal alone accounting for four. One of them reprieved Ben Duckett on 97, who went on to score a match-defining 149.

Gill admitted it was an area of concern: “We spoke about it. On wickets like these, chances don’t come easy. We need to improve.”

Managing Bumrah’s Workload: Two More Tests in the Series

India will also have to navigate the remainder of the series carefully, especially with Jasprit Bumrah slated to play only two more Tests, as per pre-series workload management plans. “We’re not going to change that plan. His fitness is crucial for the long season ahead,” Gambhir confirmed. Still, he expressed confidence in India’s young bowling unit: “We pick squads on trust, not hope. These boys will deliver.”