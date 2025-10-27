Gautam Gambhir’s Bold Statement After India’s ODI Defeat: 'I Don’t Aim To Be The Most Successful Coach'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has made a bold and candid statement following India’s 2-1 ODI series defeat to Australia. Speaking ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series against the same opponents, Gambhir said his primary goal is to build a fearless Indian team—one that can perform confidently in high-pressure matches without worrying about failure.

He also heaped praise on T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, highlighting his leadership qualities and the positive environment he has created within the squad.

“Surya is a great human being, and good humans make good leaders. While he speaks highly of me, my role is simply to advise him fairly based on my reading of the game. Ultimately, this is his team. His free-spirited character perfectly matches T20 cricket’s essence—it’s about freedom and expression. Your off-field personality reflects on the field and in the dressing room, and Surya has maintained this atmosphere brilliantly over the past 1.5 years,”

Gambhir said in an interview with JioHotstar.

The former India opener emphasized that success for him is not about titles or statistics, but about cultivating a fearless mindset within the team.

“From our first conversation, we agreed: we will not fear losing. I don’t aim to be the most successful coach; I want us to be the most fearless team. In big games like the Asia Cup final, I told the players it’s okay to drop a catch, play a bad shot, or bowl a poor delivery. Human beings make mistakes. Only the opinions of those in the dressing room matter. Surya and I consistently agree: we will never fear mistakes. The bigger the game, the more fearless and aggressive we must be. A conservative approach only gives the opposition an advantage. With the talent we have, if we play fearlessly, we will be fine,”

he added.

India’s Mixed Run Under Gambhir

Since taking charge, Gambhir’s tenure has seen both highs and lows. Under his guidance, India has captured the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, but the team has also endured heavy Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia. While India has displayed dominance at times, inconsistency remains a concern, with occasional underwhelming performances dampening their overall progress.

India Start Australia Tour on a Low

The Men in Blue began their white-ball tour of Australia with a disappointing ODI series loss. They will now look to bounce back in the upcoming five-match T20I series, starting October 29 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.