Gautam Gambhir’s Coaching Record 'Not Great But...', Aakash Chopra Verdict

The Indian cricket team has entered a critical phase in its Test journey under head coach Gautam Gambhir, and cricket experts are watching closely. Former Indian opener and analyst Aakash Chopra recently gave a blunt yet insightful verdict on Gambhir’s stint, calling it “not great” but emphasizing that the team is undergoing a significant transition in Test cricket.

Gambhir’s Test Coaching Record: A Mixed Bag

Gautam Gambhir took over as India’s head coach following the T20 World Cup 2024, succeeding cricket legend Rahul Dravid. In his 15 Tests at the helm, India has recorded five wins, eight losses, and two draws, translating to a win percentage of 33.33%. While these numbers might raise eyebrows, Chopra points out that the statistics only tell part of the story.

“The win percentage is 33.33, which is not great. However, it’s also true that India are going through a transition in Test cricket, and transition is painful,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Early Struggles: New Zealand and Australia

The start of Gambhir’s tenure was far from ideal. India suffered a disappointing home series loss against New Zealand, which raised concerns about the team’s consistency. Following that, India faced a humbling defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under, marking a challenging start for the young coach.

Chopra noted, “India have struggled a little in Test cricket. What happened against New Zealand was slightly surprising and worrying. That was definitely bad. In Australia, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Test careers ended. They didn’t retire immediately, but they didn’t play Test matches after that.” The retirement of these stalwarts added another layer of complexity to Gambhir’s role, emphasizing the transitional nature of this period.

Signs of Resilience: The England Series Comeback

Despite early setbacks, the Indian team demonstrated remarkable character and resilience during the recent Test series against England, managing to draw the series 2-2. The series was a statement of intent, with Shubman Gill leading from the front, and young talents like KL Rahul finding their footing as an opener.

Chopra highlighted the positives: “The transition is not yet fully completed. A young-gun team has been prepared, which went and drew the series in England. A new captain scored 750 runs at No. 4, KL Rahul got established as an opener, and things are looking up one more time.”

This series showed that while the results under Gambhir may appear uneven, the foundation for a competitive, young Indian Test side is being laid.

Bangladesh Series: A Crucial Test for Gambhir

The upcoming Bangladesh series is being closely monitored as a barometer for Gambhir’s progress as head coach. Aakash Chopra suggested that strong performances here could reinforce Gambhir’s strategies and strengthen the team’s confidence in the long term.

“The start wasn’t good. Not qualifying for the Test Championship was a serious blow, but things have started looking up now,” Chopra added, emphasizing the potential for growth as India navigates this transition phase.