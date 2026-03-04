Gautam Gambhir’s emotional message to Rinku Singh after father’s death goes viral, 'You Are Not Alone...'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir delivered an emotional message to Rinku Singh after the batter rejoined the squad following the death of his father, Khanchand Singh, during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Addressing the team before India’s crucial Super 8 clash against West Indies in Kolkata, Gambhir told Rinku that the entire team stood beside him during his time of grief.

Rinku had briefly left the national camp to attend his father’s last rites before returning to the squad just a day before the must-win match. Gambhir’s words in the team huddle reflected both empathy and the team-first culture India is trying to build during the tournament.

Gambhir’s message to Rinku Singh in team huddle

In a video released by the BCCI from the dressing room, Gambhir acknowledged the emotional strength shown by Rinku in returning to the team during a difficult personal moment.

“Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team. Remember one thing, you are not alone, the whole team is standing next to you during this hour. So stay strong,” Gambhir said.

The statement was delivered in front of the entire squad moments before India took the field in what was effectively a knockout encounter in the Super 8 stage.

The gesture resonated strongly within the dressing room and highlighted the human side of elite sport, where players often balance national duty with deeply personal challenges.

What happened to Rinku Singh’s father

Rinku’s father Khanchand Singh passed away after a prolonged illness. He had reportedly been battling stage-four liver cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida.

At the time of the tragedy, Rinku was with the Indian team in Chennai preparing for the T20 World Cup fixtures. The 28-year-old immediately travelled to Aligarh to attend the funeral and perform the last rites.

Images from the funeral procession showed Rinku carrying his father’s mortal remains on his shoulders before the cremation, a moment that deeply moved fans across the country.

Despite the emotional setback, the middle-order batter rejoined the Indian squad in Kolkata a day before the West Indies clash, demonstrating remarkable commitment to the national side.

Gambhir urges India to embrace pressure

After addressing Rinku, Gambhir shifted his focus to the team’s approach heading into the high-stakes game.

“Guys, there is pressure. One thing is very clear: make sure that we don’t hide away from the pressure. We embrace it. We face it. And if at any time we feel we’re under pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Enjoy playing this game,” Gambhir told the squad.

He reminded the players that matches like these define careers and urged them to play with courage and freedom rather than fear.

“This is what you play this sport for – games like this at home, a knockout kind of a game. Be brave. Be courageous. Enjoy playing for the country and enjoy playing for each other,” he added.

India defeat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup semi-final

India responded with a composed performance in Kolkata, defeating West Indies by five wickets in their final Super 8 fixture.

The victory was powered by Sanju Samson’s stunning 97-run knock, which guided India through one of their highest successful run chases in T20 World Cup history.

Although Rinku Singh was not included in the playing XI, he remained part of the squad and was seen supporting teammates from the dugout.