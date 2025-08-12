Gautam Gambhir’s Old Remark On Virat & Rohit’s ODI Future Resurfaces Amid Retirement Reports

As social media continues to debate the ODI futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, an old statement from India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir on the duo’s long-term prospects has resurfaced online. The comments date back to the period just before India’s tour of England, when Gambhir had been asked about the two senior batters’ ambitions for the 2027 ODI World Cup and whether they featured in his plans for the tournament. Known for his trademark bluntness, Gambhir stressed that the immediate goal for Team India was the T20 World Cup 2026, but added that only consistent performances would determine if Kohli and Rohit could carry on until 2027.

“We still have a T20 World Cup before that, and that is again a huge tournament that is going to happen in India, which is in February–March. So the entire focus at the moment, after England, will be on the T20 World Cup, and November–December 2027 is still two-and-a-half years away,” Gambhir had told CNN‑News18 in an interview.

“And I’ve always said one thing if you keep performing, age is just a number,” he added.

Upcoming Assignments for the Senior Duo

India are scheduled to play a 3-match ODI series against Australia in October 2025, followed by another three-match ODI series against South Africa. However, reports suggest that the BCCI selection committee is considering phasing out some senior players including Rohit and Kohli to provide opportunities to younger talents and plan ahead for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Some sources even speculate that the Australia ODIs could be the last time the veteran pair represent India in the 50-over format, unless they continue to push their case through domestic performances. Playing in tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy or for India A could be crucial if they want to prolong their ODI careers.

Gambhir 's next assignment is all important Asia Cup 2025. The selections conundrum is at a high as there is a problem of plenty for the head coach and selection committee.

Likely Contenders for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel.

Selection Will Be Performance-Driven

While Gambhir was clear that form and performance would be the main criteria for ODI selection, other factors such as fitness management, workload balancing, and the team’s evolving strategy could also influence the selectors’ decisions about Kohli and Rohit’s participation in future 50-over cricket.For now, the debate remains wide open, with the upcoming Australia and South Africa series potentially shaping the final chapter of two of Indian cricket’s most celebrated ODI careers