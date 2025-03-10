Gautam Gambhir’s Poetic Exchange And Bhangra Moment With Navjot Sidhu Steals The Show After Champions Trophy Win - Watch

Champions Trophy 2025: Gautam Gambhir secured his first major title as head coach of the Indian cricket team as they triumphed over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Tasked with filling the void left by Rahul Dravid after India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Gambhir faced criticism following the New Zealand series and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he silenced his detractors emphatically by guiding India to their second Champions Trophy title.

A Poetic Exchange Between Gambhir and Navjot Sidhu

Amid the celebrations at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a heartwarming exchange took place between Gambhir and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, known for his poetic wit. Gambhir surprised everyone by attempting a couplet, saying:

"Fann kuchalne ka hunar seekhiye janab..."

Sidhu, delighted, completed the verse:

"Saapon ke darr se jungle nahi chhore jaate."

Deeply moved by the moment, Sidhu later shared it on social media, writing, "The Shayari that he asked me to narrate has a lot to say … he @GautamGambhir is here to stay … wish him and the Indian cricket team the very best …. You made India proud brother."

Sidhu then playfully challenged Gambhir to break into a Bhangra dance. While the head coach did strike a pose, he stopped short of dancing despite Sidhu’s repeated attempts to persuade him.

The Shayari that he asked me to narrate has a lot to say … he @GautamGambhir is here to stay … wish him and the Indian cricket team the very best …. You made India proud brother pic.twitter.com/TRnJKWh6Ii — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 9, 2025

Rohit Sharma Praises Gambhir’s Support

Following India's victory, skipper Rohit Sharma credited Gambhir for backing his aggressive batting approach, which had been a hallmark of India's success in the tournament.

"It (attacking game) is not natural to me, but it’s something I really wanted to do. When you try something new, you need the backing of the team and management, and they supported me throughout. In the ODI World Cup, Rahul bhai backed me, and now Gauti Bhai has done the same. That support is crucial," Rohit said.

With Gambhir leading India to an ICC title in his very first year as head coach, the triumph not only cemented his stature in the coaching arena but also set the stage for an exciting new chapter in Indian cricket.