Gautam Gambhir’s Pressure Training: Tilak Varma Opens Up On Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Influence Behind India’s ODI Rise

On the eve of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Raipur, Tilak Varma opened up about the coaching methods shaping his rapid rise in international cricket. Speaking candidly about his growth, the young left-hander revealed how head coach Gautam Gambhir’s intense, pressure-filled practice sessions have transformed his mindset, sharpened his temperament, and prepared him for crunch situations on the field.

Varma, who has already become one of India’s most reliable new-generation batters in white-ball cricket, said Gambhir’s approach is tough but deeply rewarding. “Gautam sir puts me under pressure in practice so I learn to handle pressure in matches,” he explained. “He challenges me because he believes I can perform across formats.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Presence Raises Team Confidence

While the conversation began with practice intensity, Varma also spoke passionately about the influence of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. According to him, having both batting giants in the XI instantly lifts the team’s belief.

“When Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are in the same team, the confidence level is different,” Varma said. “I speak to Virat bhai a lot about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is something else.”

This insight reflects a deeper truth about the Indian dressing room: when Kohli and Rohit combine, they offer an unrivalled reservoir of experience, composure, and guidance. Their recent heroics in Ranchi—Kohli’s record-extending 52nd ODI century and Rohit’s authoritative fifty—set the tone for India’s 17-run victory and 1-0 series lead.

Tilak Varma’s Growing Role in India’s White-Ball Setup

Despite not having made his Test debut yet, Varma’s numbers in limited-overs cricket speak volumes. With 661 runs in 23 matches, including four fifties and a stunning century, the youngster has shown the ability to absorb pressure and anchor innings—traits that Gambhir is actively nurturing for future multi-format responsibilities.

His crucial knock in the Ranchi ODI showcased rising maturity, composure under pressure, and an understanding of game situations—qualities India desperately needs as they transition into their next generation of top-order stars.

Raipur ODI: High Stakes as India Aim to Seal the Series

With India leading 1-0, all eyes now shift to Raipur, where the hosts will look to seal the three-match series. The second ODI carries added significance as India fine-tune their middle-order combinations and evaluate young talents ahead of a demanding cricket calendar.

Gambhir’s evolving coaching philosophy—rooted in accountability, real-match simulation, and mental fortitude—appears to be shaping India’s new core. And with Varma openly crediting him for building confidence, the coach-player dynamic has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the clash.

The Bigger Picture: India’s Blueprint for the Future

Varma’s comments offer rare insight into how India are preparing the next wave of all-format cricketers. With Kohli and Rohit guiding young talent, and Gambhir introducing controlled pressure early in the training environment, the system is designed to build players capable of thriving on the world stage.

As India gear up for the Raipur ODI, one thing is clear: Tilak Varma’s rise is no accident—it is the outcome of mentorship, structure, and relentless mental conditioning.