Gautam Gambhir’s Rare Tears of Joy After India’s Epic Win At The Oval - Watch the Emotional Dressing Room Video

IND vs ENG: In a breathtaking finish at The Oval, India pulled off a remarkable 6-run victory against England to level the five-match Test series 2-2. With England needing just 35 runs and India hunting for four wickets at the start of Day 5, the contest seemed to be in the hosts’ favour. But Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell, including the match-winning wicket of Gus Atkinson, turned the tide and delivered one of India’s most memorable overseas wins.

Siraj Breathes Fire, Seals the Game with a Yorker

The drama reached its peak in the final moments when England were down to their last pair. Chris Woakes, battling a broken shoulder, stood helplessly at the non-striker’s end as Gus Atkinson attempted to finish the chase. Mohammed Siraj, full of intensity and energy, sent down a scorching yorker that crashed into Atkinson’s off stump, sealing victory for India and sending the team into euphoric celebration.

Siraj, having taken a five-wicket haul, ran in animated fashion before unleashing his trademark ‘Siu’ celebration. He was quickly surrounded by his ecstatic teammates, the Oval echoing with Indian jubilation.

Gambhir's Rare Display of Emotions Steals the Show

Among the wild celebrations, one moment stood out India head coach Gautam Gambhir's rare outburst of emotion. Known for his serious, no-nonsense demeanour, Gambhir let his guard down in the dressing room. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a behind-the-scenes video capturing the emotional aftermath.

Gambhir jumped into bowling coach Morne Morkel’s arms like a child, shouting with unrestrained joy. The footage even showed him teary-eyed, overwhelmed by the moment's intensity — a rare sight from a man who is typically all business.

Raw Emotions straight after #TeamIndia's special win at the Kennington Oval #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vhrfv8ditL — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2025

The closing stages of the match were laden with tension. Chris Woakes, injured but determined, stood at the non-striker’s end while Gus Atkinson took charge of the chase. With only seven runs needed and one wicket in hand, England were nearly there. Gambhir could be seen peeking out of the dressing room window, sending last-minute instructions. Then came Siraj’s thunderbolt — a yorker too good for Atkinson — and it was all over.

Gambhir’s Message: "We'll NEVER Surrender"

Following the dramatic win, Gautam Gambhir took to social media platform X to share a heartfelt message. “We’ll win some, we’ll lose some.... but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!” he wrote, encapsulating the spirit and resilience shown by the Indian team.

The win was particularly meaningful for Gambhir, who has faced criticism during his early tenure as head coach, especially after a tough home series against New Zealand last October. This victory not only silences the doubters but also injects new momentum into India’s red-ball campaign.

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy now retained, India will look to build on this success in their next Test assignment a two-match home series against the West Indies. For Gambhir and his team, the thrilling triumph at The Oval could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Indian Test cricket.