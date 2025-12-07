Advertisement
NewsCricket
GAUTAM GAMBHIR PARTH JINDAL ROW

Gautam Gambhir Schools Delhi Capitals' Owner Parth Jindal Over Split Coaching Idea Says, 'Nothing To Do With The Game' - WATCH

Parth Jindal had publicly pushed for the idea of split coaching after India suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa in the Test match at Guwahati.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 06:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India head coach Gautam Gambhir issued a sharp response to Delhi Capitals co owner Parth Jindal.
  • Following India’s 408 run defeat to South Africa in Guwahati, Jindal had openly voiced his criticism on X.
Gautam Gambhir Schools Delhi Capitals' Owner Parth Jindal Over Split Coaching Idea Says, 'Nothing To Do With The Game' - WATCHCredits - Twitter

India head coach Gautam Gambhir issued a sharp response to Delhi Capitals co owner Parth Jindal after India clinched the ODI series against South Africa. Gambhir addressed Jindal’s recent demand for a separate coaching setup for Test cricket and made it clear that such opinions should stay within their respective boundaries.

The remarks came after India sealed the three match ODI series with a convincing win in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam. During the post match press conference, Gambhir did not mince words while reacting to criticism that followed India’s recent Test defeat at home.

Gautam Gambhir schools DC owner Parth Jindal

Parth Jindal had publicly pushed for the idea of split coaching after India suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa in the Test match at Guwahati. Expressing frustration over the performance of the red ball side, Jindal had questioned the current structure and called for a specialist coach for Test cricket.

Without naming Jindal directly, Gambhir delivered a pointed message while addressing the media.

“God knows what all things were said (when we lost the Test series to South Africa and half of them were not even related to cricket,” Gambhir said at the post match press conference.

“Ek IPL ke owner ne bhi likkha split coaching k bare mein. Hum kisi ke domain mein nahi jate, so it's important that people stay in their domain,” Gambhir added while taking an aim at DC owner.

 

Following India’s 408 run defeat to South Africa in Guwahati, Jindal had openly voiced his criticism on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reacting to the loss, he wrote, "Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home!”

He further added, “Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!! This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked. “This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket,” Jindal had wrote on X.

Not a single word was spoken about our captain: Gambhir

On Test Defeat - Gill Injury

Gambhir also highlighted how the focus following the Test defeat shifted entirely toward pitch conditions at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match ended in just two and a half days, with India bowled out for 93 while chasing 124 on Day 3.

However, the Indian head coach pointed out that an important factor was overlooked in the post match criticism and analysis. According to Gambhir, very little was said about captain Shubman Gill missing both innings of the Test due to a freak neck injury. Gill was ruled out of the remainder of the series and the subsequent ODI matches.

“When we lost the first Test by 30 runs, a lot of things were said about pitch, conditions and whatnot, but not a single word was spoken about our captain not batting in two innings. He scored nearly 1000 runs this year and to miss a batter like him on a difficult wicket was always going to be tough,” Gambhir further stated.

Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For...

