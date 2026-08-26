/Gautam Gambhir slammed for mistreatment of Shami & T20 WC winning captain by...

During the tenure of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Indian national team, his leadership has experienced dramatic extremes. On the positive side, he successfully steered the squad toward two international titles, securing victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026. Conversely, his red ball record includes disappointing home test series losses against New Zealand and South Africa. Former international cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently highlighted that these test defeats alongside the handling of specific squad members constitute the primary drawbacks of Gambhir's coaching journey.
Criticisms Over Player Omissions In Limited Overs Formats
Jaffer specifically pointed out that in the realm of white ball cricket, the abrupt sidelining of seasoned stalwarts like Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami left room for better administrative decisions.
Expert Commentary On Squad Handling
Addressing this issue, Jaffer shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Times Now, stating,
'Some individuals could have gotten better treatment, like Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who was axed after winning the (T20) World Cup. There are other players as well, like Shami. Some things could have been better. But otherwise, I don't think in white ball cricket any blame can be put on him,'
Expanding further on his analysis, Jaffer discussed the severe consequences of the whitewash results suffered against visiting teams on home soil.
Assessment Of Red Ball Setbacks
'The mark of those two whitewash series will always be on him, without a doubt. Not just on his CV, but also on the captain and other players. Coming to India and beating them was a final frontier that not many teams had achieved. It was very bad for us to suddenly lose like that. He will definitely feel that had we won those series, we would be at the top of the WTC table. There is a lot of scope for improvement in Test cricket for him. Not just for him, but for the players also,'
Consequences For World Test Championship Campaign
This perspective underscores how historic losses disrupted India's standing. Specifically, the 3-0 series defeat against New Zealand across October and November 2024 brought a sudden halt to a twelve year streak without a home series defeat. Furthermore, a subsequent zero to two test series loss against South Africa severely damaged India's ambitions of qualifying for the World Test Championship 2025-27 final.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.