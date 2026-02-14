Gautam Gambhir & Suryakumar Yadav Urged: Don't rush Abhishek Sharma back for IND vs PAK Clash - Prioritize full recovery!

As India prepares for the high voltage T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan on February 15, the availability of destructive opener Abhishek Sharma remains the primary concern for captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The young southpaw is currently recovering from a severe stomach bug and viral fever that necessitated a brief hospital stay earlier this week, leading to noticeable weight loss and his absence from the recent fixture against Namibia.

Expert Advice from Aaron Finch

While the magnitude of an India versus Pakistan match often prompts teams to field their best XI at any cost, former Australian captain Aaron Finch has urged the Indian management to prioritize long term fitness. Finch, who led Australia to the T20 World Cup title in 2021, believes that rushing Sharma back could jeopardize his availability for the business end of the tournament.

“No, they’re stacked enough, no doubt about that. Sanju at the top, he got off to a flyer last night, along with Ishan. As big as the game is, I think India would have their eye on the Super 8s, the semi-final, and the final. So, to me, if Abhishek is still under the weather and you don’t want to take a risk, that’s totally fine, because you understand that you can’t win the tournament in this first phase, but you can certainly lose it," Finch stated during an interaction with India Today.

Protecting the Most Damaging Player

Finch emphasized that Abhishek Sharma’s value to the team increases as the tournament progresses toward the Super 8s and the knockout stages. He argued that the risk of a relapse during a high intensity game is not worth the potential reward in the group stage.

"And he’s the most damaging player in world cricket, so you want him fit and firing. And if that means he has to take a couple of extra days of rest, then I think that’s something you would absolutely be prepared to do, regardless of how big the India versus Pakistan match is on paper. You want your best players fit and healthy when the business end of the tournament comes around," Finch added.

Final Decision Pending Net Sessions

The Indian management is expected to monitor Abhishek Sharma during the team's practice sessions in Colombo this Saturday before making a final call. While the opener has traveled with the squad and his parents have arrived in the city ahead of the big game, the team is unlikely to deviate from a cautious medical roadmap.

Despite a golden duck in the tournament opener against the USA, Sharma’s reputation as a match winner remains intact. However, with Ishan Kishan recently scripting history with a blistering 61 and Sanju Samson finding rhythm, India possesses the bench strength to allow Sharma the necessary time to recover fully.

The decision now rests with Suryakumar Yadav and the medical staff, who must weigh the psychological boost of having Sharma in the lineup against the physical risks highlighted by veteran observers like Finch.