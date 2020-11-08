Gautam Gambhir tests negative for coronavirus, urges everyone to follow guidelines

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus that still continues to threaten the entire world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 39-year-old confirmed the news and urged everyone to strictly follow all the precautionay measures in order to avoid the further spread of the virus.

"Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe," Gambhir wrote.

The former Indian opener went into self-isolation after a member at his home was diagnosed with the pandemic.

Gambhir, who made his debut against Bangladesh in 2003, appeared in a total of 147 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India, amassing 5, 238 runs. He also featured in 58 Tests for the national side scoring 4,154 runs.

The former Indian batsman has also played in 154 matches for Team Kolkata in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and notched up 4,218 in it.

Gambhir won the East Delhi seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of over three lakh votes to become the Member of Parliament for the very first time.

On a related note, India recorded 45,674 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hour to take the overall tally in the country to more than 85 lakh.