Gautam Gambhir Threatened Me: Manoj Tiwary Alleges Abuse By Indian Head Coach

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has once again shed light on his tumultuous relationship with ex-teammate Gautam Gambhir, recounting incidents from their time together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and their infamous altercation during a 2015 Ranji Trophy match. Tiwary, in an interview with Lallantop, provided detailed insights into their rocky dynamic, which stemmed from their days in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to Tiwary, when he joined KKR in 2010, he and Gambhir initially shared a good rapport. However, things took a turn for the worse over time. Tiwary alleged that Gambhir often scolded him without reason and used hurtful words. Reflecting on the shift in their relationship, Tiwary said, “When I came to KKR in 2010, we got along nicely. But then he would lose his cool at me out of the blue. I started thinking about it and realized that as a consistent performer and a promising youngster, I was getting media attention, which might not have gone down well with him.”

Altercations at KKR

Tiwary recalled several instances where Gambhir’s behavior toward him was unjustified. One such moment occurred during a friendly match against Australia, where Tiwary top-scored with 129 runs, surpassing Gambhir’s 110. Despite his performance, Tiwary said Gambhir lashed out at him over trivial matters, including applying sunscreen, telling him, “What are you doing here? Everybody else is on the ground.”

The tensions between the two escalated further, leading to an incident that was even observed by KKR’s then-assistant coach, Wasim Akram. According to Tiwary, Gambhir threatened him in the washroom and reportedly declared that Tiwary would never play for KKR again. This incident, as per Tiwary, marked the breaking point in their relationship.

Fallout and the 2015 Ranji Trophy Incident

The fallout between Tiwary and Gambhir culminated in their heated confrontation during the 2015 Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Bengal at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The incident became one of the most infamous altercations in Indian domestic cricket history, highlighting the lingering animosity between the two.

Tiwary revealed that prior to the Ranji Trophy clash, Gambhir had been angry with him for years, fueled by earlier arguments at KKR. After the washroom incident, Tiwary was released by KKR in 2014 and joined the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) for the subsequent IPL seasons.

Despite the heated exchanges, Tiwary chose not to escalate the matter further by involving KKR’s owner, Shah Rukh Khan. However, he believes the series of incidents damaged their relationship beyond repair. Reflecting on their fallout, Tiwary said, “It was the culmination of years of animosity and unresolved issues.”

The strained relationship between Tiwary and Gambhir remains a prominent chapter in Indian cricket. While Gambhir’s headstrong personality has been both praised and criticized, Tiwary’s candid revelations highlight the challenges of navigating team dynamics in competitive cricket.

As Tiwary’s interview reignites discussions about their rivalry, it also underscores the impact of interpersonal conflicts on players’ careers and team chemistry. Whether this chapter will ever see reconciliation remains uncertain, but it is a reminder of how even the best in cricket face challenges off the field.