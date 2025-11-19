Gautam Gambhir To Be Sacked? Sourav Ganguly Shuts Down Rumours, Says India Need Better Pitches Not New Coaches

In the aftermath of India’s startling defeat to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens, Sourav Ganguly has stepped forward with a firm message: Gautam Gambhir is not the problem. Instead, the former India captain believes the conversation must shift toward better pitches, stronger execution, and a long-term mindset if India want to restore their dominance in home Test cricket.

Ganguly Ends the Noise: ‘No Question of Sacking Gambhir’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The loss to South Africa — marked by India’s second-lowest failed chase at home — triggered loud external chatter about Gautam Gambhir’s future as head coach. But Ganguly, who now serves as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, shut down the speculation in an interview with India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai.

“There’s no question of sacking Gautam Gambhir at this stage,” Ganguly insisted, emphasizing the need for patience and perspective.

He underlined that knee-jerk reactions help no one, and that India must instead address deeper structural issues, particularly around the quality and balance of pitches being prepared for Test cricket.

Pitch Conditions Under Spotlight After Eden Collapse

India’s collapse for 93 while chasing just 124 has intensified scrutiny of the Eden Gardens surface, which offered turn, variable bounce, and inconsistent pace from Day 1. Ganguly admitted the pitch “was far from perfect,” but he also stressed that the solution lies in playing consistently on good, balanced Test surfaces rather than manufacturing extreme conditions.

Better pitches, Ganguly argued, will not only help India develop stronger batting resilience but also bring their skilled bowling group into play more effectively.

India’s Core Strength: A Bowling Attack Built to Take 20 Wickets

One of Ganguly’s central points was India’s proven ability to take 20 wickets on quality Test pitches — at home and overseas. He referenced India’s impressive spells at The Oval and Edgbaston, where the bowling attack dismantled strong batting lineups under challenging conditions.

“They have the bowling attack to get 20 wickets… It’s just a mindset change,” Ganguly said.

With names like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja capable of deciding sessions on their own, India’s bowling stock remains among the best in world cricket.

Gambhir–Shubman Gill Partnership Still Has Ganguly’s Backing

Despite criticism surrounding India’s recent run — nine losses in 18 Tests under Gambhir — Ganguly remains optimistic. He pointed to Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill’s successful campaign in England, where India thrived on true batting surfaces and executed their plans with clarity.

“Gautam as a coach and Shubman as a captain did exceptionally well in England… They can do well in India as well.”

This endorsement from one of India’s most respected cricketing voices throws significant weight behind the current management.

Temba Bavuma’s Template and India’s Repeated Batting Struggles

While India crumbled under pressure, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma’s gritty half-century stood out as a masterclass in temperament and technique. His knock showcased exactly how to survive and score on a challenging surface — a contrast to India’s top and middle order, who surrendered to sustained pressure.

This collapse echoed India’s failures in New Zealand last year, where slow, turning pitches similarly exposed technical weaknesses against disciplined bowling.

Gambhir Owns Responsibility but Calls for Balance

Post-match, Gambhir clarified that India had asked for a turning wicket but failed to execute their plans. His comments were supported by Sunil Gavaskar, who noted that similar wicket-heavy days in England and Australia do not evoke the same level of outrage.

The key, as both Gambhir and Ganguly echoed, is balance — pitches that test skill, not survival-only scenarios that undermine India’s batting confidence.