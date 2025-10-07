Gautam Gambhir To Host Team India For Dinner Ahead Of 2nd Test In Delhi vs West Indies

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to host a special team dinner at his residence in New Delhi for the Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad ahead of the second match against the West Indies. According to a report by Sports Tak, the dinner invitation has been extended to all players and members of the support staff, giving the entire squad a chance to unwind and strengthen their team bond before the upcoming fixture.

Dinner Scheduled After Training Session

As per sources cited by Sports Tak, the Indian team will visit Gambhir’s residence on October 8, after completing their scheduled training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The dinner is aimed at creating a relaxed and friendly environment ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest in the national capital.

India Eye Series Win at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The second Test match between India and the West Indies will be played from October 10 to 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India will look to continue their strong momentum after a dominant showing in the opening Test in Ahmedabad, where they defeated the visitors by an innings and 140 runs.

Jadeja, Rahul, and Jurel Shine in Opening Test

In the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India outclassed the West Indies in all departments. Ravindra Jadeja was the star performer, scoring an unbeaten 104 and picking up four wickets.

India declared their innings at 448/5, powered by centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Jadeja. The bowlers continued their dominance in the second innings, with Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jadeja leading the attack to bowl out the West Indies and seal a comfortable victory inside four days.

Focus on Momentum and Team Spirit

With India already leading the series 1-0, the upcoming Test provides an opportunity for the hosts to seal the series and test their bench strength. The team dinner, hosted by Gambhir, is expected to further boost team spirit and camaraderie, key elements in India’s recent success under his guidance.

Squads for the IND vs WI Test Series

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Alick Athanaze, Kevlon Anderson, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Khary Pierre