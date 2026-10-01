India secured a convincing eight wicket triumph against the West Indies on Wednesday, successfully capturing the three match series during a remarkable match in Guwahati. The fixture featured an astonishing 811 total runs, which establishes it as the third highest match aggregate in the history of ODI cricket. Although spectators witnessed five centuries alongside a historic double hundred from Shubman Gill, the absolute dominance of batting left India head coach Gautam Gambhir deeply dissatisfied with the surface.
Bowlers Suffer on a Lifeless Pitch
Throughout the contest, bowlers from both sides struggled immensely, surrendering a combined total of 807 runs. Every Indian pace option gave up runs at a rate exceeding nine per over while capturing only three wickets collectively. The visiting attack fared similarly, as all four West Indian pacers finished with economy rates above eight. Two of them conceded runs at a rate greater than 10 per over while claiming just two wickets between them.
Gambhir Criticizes Lack of Balance
The severe lack of balance between bat and ball prompted strong remarks from the coach during his post match broadcast interaction. "Look, if I have to be absolutely honest, I feel I think there has to be a bit of more contest between bat and ball, because I think you talk about cricket - but this is not cricket, this is only batting," Gambhir told Star Sports. "Because imagine a young bowler bowling on this wicket, and the opposition getting 400 and then we go on to chase 400. Obviously, for the records it's outstanding, for the crowd it's outstanding, for the broadcaster it's outstanding, but if you ask me as a genuine cricket fan and as a coach, because I have to have sympathy for the bowlers as well."
He elaborated on the unfair nature of such playing conditions. "When you bowl on this kind of a wicket, it's not fair for the bowlers. So we've got to give something to the bowlers so there's at least something which the bowlers can work with."
Defending the Bowlers and Debutant Auqib Nabi
Among the bowlers who suffered on the lifeless surface was debutant Auqib Nabi, who finished his spell yielding 84 runs across 8.5 overs without claiming a wicket. Gambhir emphasized that evaluation of bowlers in such extreme matches should focus on execution rather than raw statistics.
"The first thing is that you need some sympathy and a bit of margin for the bowlers," he stated. "Often you can't be hard on bowlers, because sometimes bowling figures are such that they haven't bowled as poorly as their figures suggest. Because the margin is very small. Plus, I think you can only bowl in good areas because besides that, with five fielders inside, two new balls, and the kind of power-hitting there is now, bowlers don't really have many options."
The support staff leader further detailed the philosophy behind assessing performance under pressure. "That is why, as a coach, as a support staff, the first thing you look at is, were they able to execute their bowling or their plans properly? If they were able to do that, then you shouldn't be hard on them. If you get too hard just looking at their analysis, then we will never be able to develop bowlers. Imagine Auqib [Nabi] playing his first game... somewhere you need to give them a bit of support and keep a bit of an extra cushion or extra options for them. But unfortunately, today there wasn't much for any bowler."
Strategic Selection and Pressure Testing
Regarding team selection, the former national player addressed the decision to award Auqib Nabi his maiden cap by resting Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is currently being developed as a primary backup for Hardik Pandya. Rather than waiting to debut the Jammu and Kashmir speedster in a low stakes fixture, the management preferred testing him when championship stakes remained active.
"We could have given Auqib a chance in the next match too when it's a dead rubber, but in a dead rubber, you don't have that pressure which comes with the pressure of winning a series. And we all know that the World Cup is all about pressure. Cricket isn't going to change like that, only the pressure will be different because the World Cup comes once in four years, so we want to put bowlers under pressure," Gambhir noted.
He also referenced teammate Gurnoor Brar to highlight the necessity of exposing emerging talent to challenging scenarios. "For example, Gurnoor [Brar]. Having Gurnoor bowl in the first 10 overs, bowling at the death, I know people will talk about his analysis, but the more he bowls in tough conditions, in tough situations, the better it is for Indian cricket. Because you can have him bowl in the middle overs and get good analysis or good stats for him, make him bowl defensively, but the more we expose them at such times, the better it is for Indian cricket."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.