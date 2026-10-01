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Gautam Gambhir unhappy despite India's record 406 run chase vs WI says, 'This is not cricket'

India secured a convincing eight wicket triumph against the West Indies on Wednesday, successfully capturing the three match series during a remarkable match in Guwahati.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 08:08 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir unhappy despite India's record 406 run chase vs WI says, 'This is not cricket'
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Gautam Gambhir unhappy despite India's record 406 run chase vs WI says, 'This is not cricket'
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