Team India’s much-anticipated comeback against Australia in the first ODI at Optus Stadium ended in disappointment as rain and inconsistent batting left the visitors struggling. India managed just 136/9 in 26 overs, with veteran stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failing to make an impact. The match also saw Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir visibly frustrated with Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal, a moment that sparked discussion across cricket circles.

Gambhir’s Reaction: Dissecting Iyer’s Dismissal

Shreyas Iyer’s wicket in the 14th over became the focal point for Team India’s coaching staff. Facing Josh Hazlewood, Iyer found himself cramped for space as the pacer delivered a steeply-bouncing ball on the leg stump. Attempting to glance it, Iyer only managed an edge, which wicketkeeper Josh Philippe safely caught behind the stumps.

Gautam Gambhir, observed analyzing the dismissal alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, appeared visibly disappointed. Analysts noted that the short ball continues to be a vulnerability for Iyer, who had played a crucial role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. Fans and pundits alike are now questioning if adjustments are needed in his approach against quality fast bowling in Australia.

“The extra bounce and Hazlewood’s accuracy made it difficult for Iyer,” a cricket expert noted, highlighting the technical challenges on the Perth wicket.

Rain-Shortened Match and Top-Order Collapse

India’s batting woes were compounded by rain, reducing the contest to 26 overs per side. The top order could not capitalize: Rohit Sharma scored 8, Shubman Gill 10, Virat Kohli 0, and Shreyas Iyer 11. Kohli’s duck marked his first in Australia, while Rohit’s brief innings included a classic straight drive off Mitchell Starc, a fleeting reminder of his ODI brilliance.

Shubman Gill reflected on the team’s predicament during the post-match presentation:

“When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you’re always trying to play catch up. Defending 130 in 26 overs was tough, but we took the game pretty deep.”

KL Rahul emerged as India’s lone savior, top-scoring with 38 off 30 balls. He displayed excellent control against the Australian pace attack, punishing the extra bounce with a mix of straight drives and well-timed pulls. Rahul, alongside Axar Patel, stitched a 39-run fifth-wicket partnership, showing glimpses of resistance before India’s innings folded.

Australia’s Clinical Chase

Chasing a reduced target of 131 runs under the DLS method, Australia’s innings was anchored by Mitchell Marsh, who remained unbeaten on 46. With a seven-wicket win, the hosts capitalized on India’s batting frailties and the challenging pitch conditions. The Optus Stadium surface, with extra bounce and seam movement, favored the Australian pacers, making life difficult for the Indian lineup.