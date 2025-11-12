Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Temple Ahead Of India vs South Africa 1st Test At Eden Gardens

In a symbolic gesture of faith and motivation, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the revered Kalighat Temple in Kolkata ahead of the opening Test match against South Africa. Seeking blessings from Goddess Kali, Gambhir prayed for the team’s strength and success as India gears up to face the newly crowned World Test Champions in a highly anticipated two-match series starting November 14.

The visit drew fans and devotees eager to catch a glimpse of the former India opener, underlining the deep connection between cricket and culture in India. Gambhir’s gesture highlights the blend of spiritual focus and professional preparation that has come to define the Indian cricket team’s approach to high-stakes encounters.

India Kicks Off Practice for South Africa Series

Ahead of the first Test at Eden Gardens, the Indian squad initiated an intense practice session on Tuesday. Led by Test captain Shubman Gill, players including Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and others were seen putting in serious work in nets and fielding drills.

Gill and Jaiswal were focused on fine-tuning their batting technique with throwdowns, while Bumrah, Jadeja, Sudharsan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy participated in specialized catching sessions, emphasizing sharp reflexes and agility. The team’s practice also included tactical discussions, with Gill interacting closely with Gambhir, hinting at strategic adjustments ahead of the series opener.

India’s Form and Momentum

India enters the home series against South Africa with considerable momentum. After beginning their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with an away tour of England, India drew the series 2-2, with Shubman Gill standing out with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. Following this, India dominated the West Indies in a 2-0 home series sweep, demonstrating depth in batting, bowling, and fielding.

The squad brings a mix of experience and youth. Veterans like Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are complemented by emerging talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, providing balance and versatility crucial for tackling South Africa’s formidable pace attack led by captain Temba Bavuma.

South Africa’s Challenge

The visiting Proteas arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw in their recent two-Test away series against Pakistan. Their robust pace and spin combination promises to test India’s batting resilience, especially on Eden Gardens’ traditionally batting-friendly yet occasionally variable pitch. Analysts anticipate a tightly contested series, with both teams looking to assert dominance in the early stages of the 2025-26 WTC season.

Notably, the unofficial India A vs South Africa A series ended in a 1-1 draw, where South Africa showcased their ability to chase large totals, hinting at their intent to challenge India in the main series.

Key Players to Watch in the IND vs SA Series

Shubman Gill (c) – India’s Test captain and current form juggernaut, expected to anchor innings with consistency.

Jasprit Bumrah – Lead pacer capable of breaking partnerships with lethal Yorkers and swing.

Ravindra Jadeja – All-rounder providing balance with crucial contributions in batting, bowling, and fielding.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – Young talent with aggressive strokeplay, aiming to make a mark in the series.

Temba Bavuma – South Africa’s captain and middle-order stabilizer, key for Proteas’ chances.