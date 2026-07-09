Today marks 2 years of an appointment that occurred on July 9, 2024 that saw Gautam Gambhir officially take over the responsibilities of Head Coach for the Senior Men's Indian National Cricket Team, a transition that paved the way for an action-packed period in modern cricket history. Gautam replaced Rahul Dravid as all format coach of the team and Rohit Sharma was the captain then.
Since assuming charge as Head Coach in July 2024, Gautam Gambhir’s tenure has witnessed an intriguing contrast of premier ICC tournament championships occurring alongside severe, unprecedented bilateral series defeats.
An analysis of the competitive match results under his tactical direction outlines a unique split in outcomes.
Red-Ball Setbacks and Historic Defeats
0–3 Home Series Whitewash vs New Zealand (2024): India went through its inaugural 3-0 home Test series clean sweep in cricket history, terminating a remarkable 12-year undefeated home streak. The series featured a catastrophic innings where the squad collapsed for 46 runs in Bengaluru, recording India's lowest total ever in a home Test match.
1–3 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Loss vs Australia (2024–25): This result handed Australia their opening BGT series victory on home soil in a decade and stopped India's run of back-to-back series triumphs in Australia. The loss effectively eliminated India from reaching the World Test Championship final for the primary time.
0–2 Home Series Loss vs South Africa (2025): This outcome marked India's opening home Test series loss against South Africa in a quarter of a century. It featured a massive 408-run defeat in Guwahati, which stands as India's heaviest Test match loss by runs in cricket history.
3–0 Series Whitewash vs England (Away): A absolute red-ball loss in English playing conditions, highlighted by a historic match at Leeds where India earned the unwanted distinction of becoming the first team to lose a Test match despite registering five individual centuries across an innings.
Unprecedented One Day International Setbacks
0–2 Bilateral Series Loss vs Sri Lanka (2024): This outcome represented India's initial bilateral ODI series defeat against Sri Lanka in 27 years. Additionally, India set a record by losing all 30 wickets across a three-match series for the first time in history.
Winless Calendar Year (2024): Triggered by the losses in Sri Lanka and specific tournament scheduling, India concluded a calendar year without a single ODI match victory for the primary time in 45 years.
1–2 Series Loss vs Australia and Home Series Loss vs New Zealand: These series broke lengthy stadium records, including a rare ODI defeat at Adelaide after 17 years alongside a first-ever home ODI series decider loss against New Zealand.
Short-Format T20I Disappointments
0–2 Series Loss vs Ireland (2026): A unprecedented low point where the national side suffered its first-ever single-match T20I defeat and initial bilateral series loss against Ireland.
125-Run Loss vs England (July 2026): The Indian team was dismissed for a mere 76 runs at Trent Bridge, registering its largest-ever T20I defeat margin by runs and their second-lowest total in T20I history.
Global White-Ball Triumphs
Though Gautam Gambhir's management period has endured significant historic low points, his white-ball match strategies have generated exceptional success in premier international tournaments. He secured a unique position as the first coach in Indian cricket history to achieve two separate primary ICC tournament trophies within his opening two years in charge.
The definitive global tournament championships and notable bilateral series wins achieved under his guidance include:
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Champion (2026): Masterminded India's path to its third T20 World Cup crown, culminating in a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand during the final match in Ahmedabad.
ICC Champions Trophy Winner (2025): Captured his very first primary ICC assignment as head coach, terminating India's 12-year drought in the Champions Trophy during the event co-hosted by Pakistan and the UAE.
ACC Asia Cup Champion (2025): Captured the continental championship in the UAE using a dynamic, younger line-up, validating Gambhir's preferred approach of high-risk, high-reward white-ball play.
Prominent Bilateral Triumphs
T20I Series Sweeps (3–0): Achieved authoritative 3-0 clean sweeps against both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh during the initial stages of his head coaching path.
Away T20I Series Triumphs: Secured highly notable 3–1 series victories in South Africa alongside a comprehensive 4–1 series victory against England on foreign soil.
Home Dominance Over New Zealand and Australia: Formulated a comprehensive 4–1 T20I series win over New Zealand and a contested 2–1 series triumph against Australia.
Test Series Wins: Claimed a 2–0 home Test series sweep against Bangladesh and a 2–0 series win against the West Indies before the squad entered its transitional red-ball phase.
Looking Ahead: The Ultimate Challenge
While making it to the WTC Final looks like a far-fetched dream once again following major roadblocks in the longest format, Gambhir's biggest assignment ever awaits with the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. Having already demonstrated tactical mastery by securing multiple white-ball trophies on the global stage, the head coach is all up and gunning for it, completely focused on building a squad capable of replicating that ultimate tournament success in the 50-over format.
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