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Gautam Gambhir's 2 Years as India Coach: Full report card, Biggest highs and Historic lows

Today marks 2 years of an appointment that occurred on July 9, 2024 that saw Gautam Gambhir officially take over the responsibilities of Head Coach for the Senior Men's Indian National Cricket Team.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir's 2 Years as India Coach: Full report card, Biggest highs and Historic lows
Image Credit: Credits - AI Generated

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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