Major changes are underway in the backroom staff of the Indian men's cricket team, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India opting not to renew the contracts of fielding coach T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Board secretary Devajit Saikia officially confirmed these developments to media, noting that while there are "two or three names being discussed," former domestic player and veteran coach Subhadeep Ghosh has emerged as the leading candidate to assume the fielding coach position ahead of the upcoming series in Sri Lanka.
The departure of both coaches comes following a critical evaluation of the support staff. Ten Doeschate opted to step away after originally joining the setup at the recommendation of head coach Gautam Gambhir under the expectation of serving as fielding coach, only to be utilized in a non specific role over the preceding two years. Meanwhile, Dilip had previously received a one year extension prior to the Test matches in England at the request of a senior player. However, lingering dissatisfaction regarding fielding standards, culminating in a disappointing showing during the recent tour of the United Kingdom, finalized the decision to seek fresh leadership for the squad's catching and ground fielding operations.
Background and Profile of Subhadeep Ghosh
Born in November 1968 in Digboi, Assam, Subhadeep Ghosh, affectionately known as Joy among his teammates during his playing days, was a skilled right handed middle order batter and off spin bowler. He represented both Assam and Railways in domestic cricket, making his First Class and List A debuts during the 1994 and 1995 season. Over the course of his active playing career, which concluded around 2005, he appeared in 17 First Class fixtures, scoring 316 runs, alongside 17 List A matches, where he compiled 307 runs. Although he never earned an international cap as a player, he built a reputation as one of the most athletic fielders in the domestic circuit.
Upon retiring as a cricketer, Ghosh seamlessly transitioned into high level coaching, compiling extensive credentials across the Indian cricket ecosystem over the past decade. He has been an integral part of the system since Rahul Dravid's tenure managing the National Cricket Academy, now recognized as the Centre for Excellence.
Ghosh possesses substantial experience across franchise and national setups:
Franchise Cricket: He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders coaching contingent during their triumphant 2014 Indian Premier League title winning campaign and subsequently worked as fielding coach for the Delhi Capitals.
National Teams: He served as the fielding coach for the Indian women's national cricket team during their 2021 tour of Australia.
Age Group Development: He has regularly coached the India A and India Under 19 squads, including serving as fielding coach during the 2024 Under 19 World Cup tournament in South Africa.
With the national team seeking renewed discipline and athletic intensity, Ghosh's extensive background in elite player development positions him as the top choice to lead India's fielding setup moving forward.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.