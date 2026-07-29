Background and Profile of Subhadeep Ghosh

Born in November 1968 in Digboi, Assam, Subhadeep Ghosh, affectionately known as Joy among his teammates during his playing days, was a skilled right handed middle order batter and off spin bowler. He represented both Assam and Railways in domestic cricket, making his First Class and List A debuts during the 1994 and 1995 season. Over the course of his active playing career, which concluded around 2005, he appeared in 17 First Class fixtures, scoring 316 runs, alongside 17 List A matches, where he compiled 307 runs. Although he never earned an international cap as a player, he built a reputation as one of the most athletic fielders in the domestic circuit.