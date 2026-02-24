Gautam Gambhir's heated bus lecture with 'Out of form' Abhishek Sharma goes viral ahead of Do or die Zimbabwe fixture - WATCH

Following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian cricket team has arrived in Chennai under significant pressure. As the squad prepares for a must-win Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe, a viral video featuring head coach Gautam Gambhir and opening batter Abhishek Sharma has ignited intense discussion regarding the team's tactical direction and player management.

The Viral Bus Interaction

The footage, which began circulating shortly after the team’s arrival in Chennai on Monday, shows Gautam Gambhir engaged in an animated and serious discussion with Abhishek Sharma inside the team bus. The two were seen seated directly behind the driver, talking intently as the rest of the players boarded.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gautam Gambhir started coaching Abhishek Sharma right there on the team bus. But sir, please stop this show in front of the cameras. You should have learned from Rohit Sharma how to explain things to a player, how to build their confidence, and how to bring out their best… pic.twitter.com/MmBKCRqY6d February 23, 2026

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. One viral post from a fan account noted: “Gautam Gambhir started coaching Abhishek Sharma right there on the team bus. But sir, please stop this show in front of the cameras. You should have learned from Rohit Sharma how to explain things to a player, how to build their confidence, and how to bring out their best…”

Context of the Crisis

The intense scrutiny comes in the wake of India’s batting collapse against the Proteas. Tasked with chasing a formidable target, Abhishek Sharma showed early promise with a boundary but was dismissed for just 15 runs. The subsequent middle-order failure led to a crushing loss, leaving the Suryakumar Yadav-led side with a difficult path to the semi-finals.

Former cricketers and fans have voiced concerns over the team's missing intent, placing the top order under the scanner. With the semi-final race tightening, the management is reportedly considering changes to the batting lineup to ensure a more stable start.

Support Amid Struggles

Despite his lean patch, the team management has publicly stood by Abhishek Sharma. However, with the upcoming match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 26 being a virtual knockout for India, the pressure to perform has reached a boiling point.

Preparation in Chennai

The Men in Blue landed in Chennai on Monday to begin their acclimatization for the spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk. Having already faced warnings from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 winning coach about the dangers of complacency, the animated chat between Gambhir and Sharma suggests that the head coach is leaving no stone unturned in his attempt to spark a turnaround before the Zimbabwe clash.