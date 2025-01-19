A viral video of Gautam Gambhir praising Sanju Samson has reignited debates on the latter’s exclusion from India's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Despite Samson’s incredible recent form, including a century in his last ODI against South Africa, he was notably overlooked for the Champions Trophy. Instead, Rishabh Pant, backed by selectors, was named as the second wicketkeeper for India, alongside KL Rahul. This decision has left fans questioning the logic behind Samson’s omission and has made Gambhir’s old words even more poignant.

The Debate: Gambhir’s Praise vs. Selection Committee's Decision

Samson, a talent often lauded for his consistency in white-ball formats, has been in scintillating form. In his last five T20Is, he scored three centuries, showcasing his potential as one of India’s brightest limited-overs talents. Furthermore, his ODI statistics are impressive—averaging 56.66 in 16 matches, with a strike rate of 99.60. Samson's 108-run knock against South Africa in Paarl, his most recent outing in the 50-over format, was a display of the kind of prowess that many believed should have earned him a place in the Champions Trophy squad.

However, the Indian selectors decided to opt for Pant over Samson, a choice that has sparked significant backlash, especially given Samson's form and potential. Fans are vocal on social media, with many pointing to Gambhir’s 2020 remarks, which seem to contradict the current selection. In a now-viral video, Gambhir expressed, “If Sanju Samson doesn’t play for India, it’s not his loss, it’s India’s loss.” These words, uttered while discussing Samson’s exclusion from India’s T20 squad ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup, have resurfaced, and fans are wondering if Gambhir’s words were hollow in light of the current situation.

Gambhir’s Support for Samson: A History of Backing Talent

Gambhir has long been an advocate of Samson’s talents. As India’s head coach, Gambhir has frequently stated his belief in Samson’s abilities, especially in T20Is. The Kerala batter, often overlooked for a spot in the playing XI, has consistently delivered when given the opportunity. Gambhir's past statements reflect his understanding of Samson's untapped potential, and it’s this recognition that many believe should have led to the wicketkeeper-batter’s inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad.

In 2020, Gambhir had said, “We haven’t backed him till now. People sitting in those big rooms, the selection committee should be scratching their heads about why Sanju Samson wasn’t part of the T20 team or the last World Cup.” It’s clear that Gambhir sees something special in Samson—a belief that his skillset can potentially elevate India to greater heights in limited-overs cricket.

The Kerala Controversy: A Missed Opportunity?

Adding fuel to the fire, Samson's omission from the Champions Trophy squad was further complicated by a recent issue with the Kerala State Cricket Association (KSCA). Samson’s decision to skip Kerala’s three-day preparatory camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy raised eyebrows. This move, it seems, was one of the reasons behind his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad. KSCA President Jayesh George made it clear that Samson's absence from the camp played a pivotal role in the selection committee’s decision.

Despite this, Samson has not been entirely sidelined. He has been named in India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, set to begin on January 22 in Kolkata. This selection, though welcome, only serves to highlight the inconsistencies in his treatment by the selectors.

India vs England: New Beginnings and Old Controversies

As India gears up for their T20I series against England, the focus shifts back to the field. The Indian squad, under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, is preparing for the series with fresh intensity. Gambhir’s return to Kolkata is a significant moment, as he oversees India’s preparations for a critical white-ball season ahead, with the ICC Champions Trophy looming large.

While India’s focus is on the upcoming T20Is, questions around selection, including those concerning Sanju Samson, continue to swirl. The squad for the Champions Trophy, announced just days before the T20I series, left many wondering whether India's selectors are making the right call when it comes to backing young talent. In the end, Gambhir's past support for Samson will likely remain a poignant reminder of the talent that has yet to be fully recognized at the highest level.