'Gautam Is Not My Relative, What Can A Coach Do': R Ashwin Shields Gautam Gambhir Amid Criticism After Embarrassing South Africa Whitewash

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin has come to the defence of head coach Gautam Gambhir following India’s 0-2 home Test series defeat to South Africa. Ashwin emphasised that targeting the coach alone is unfair when players themselves have not fully shouldered responsibility. India were outplayed throughout the series, which concluded in Guwahati on Tuesday, suffering a record 408-run loss in the second Test. Much of the criticism has centred on Gambhir’s squad planning and his preference for all-rounders, which critics argue has disrupted team balance.

However, Ashwin, who retired from both international cricket and the IPL, stressed that Gambhir, contracted until 2027, does not merit calls for dismissal.

“Why are we doing this? It’s a sport. Managing a team cannot be that easy. And yes, he is hurting too. We must understand that. It might feel nice to get someone sacked, but that’s not how it should be,” Ashwin said on his YouTube show ‘Ash ki Baat’.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - WPL 2026: A Look At Updated Squads Of MI W, RCB W, DC W, UP W, GG W After Mega Auction

“I’ve never been that kind of person. It’s not about supporting anyone, Gautam is not my relative. I could also point out 10 mistakes. Yes, mistakes happen, but anybody can make them. It’s just that when they cost you, they become very expensive,” he added.

Ashwin acknowledged India’s proud home record and the pressure to assign responsibility, but argued that blaming the coach exclusively is misplaced.

“We want to ask for responsibility. It’s easy, because in Indian cricket, you know it and I know it there’s a lot to gain and a lot of money involved,” he said.

He further pointed out the limitations of a coach’s role:

“So many people are ready to take the job, and there will always be people putting their hat in the ring. But the fact is, a coach cannot pick up the bat and go out to play.

“What can a coach do? I’m asking you a simple question. Put yourself in the coach’s position. You may say a player needs continuity and that there has been a lot of rotation, fine, agreed. But the skill to play and perform is the player’s responsibility,” Ashwin said.

He urged the players to share accountability for the team’s performance.

“I haven’t seen enough responsibility taken by enough players to say the coach is the problem…I didn’t see enough from the players’ side to blame decision-making alone. Sure, decision-making can always be better, no doubt,” he added.

Ashwin concluded by cautioning against personal attacks on Gambhir.

“But I personally don’t like this individual attack, because we always look for someone to blame,” he said.