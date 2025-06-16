'Gauti Bhai Is More Focussed On...': Shubman Gill Reveals Difference Between Coaching Style Of Gautam Gambhir And Ashish Nehra

Shubman Gill-led India will play a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. This will be Gill's first assignment as India Test captain.

Before leaving for the England tour, the 25-year-old Gill was working with coach Ashish Nehra during the IPL 2025 season. Now, he will work with India head coach Gautam Gambhir during the five-match series.

Ahead of the start of the series, Gill in an interview with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Cricket, was asked about his experience of working with two different coaches - Gambhir and Nehra - so far. The newly-appointed India Test captain revealed the difference between coaching styles of two different individuals.

"Ashu Pa (Nehra) is very hands-on, very animated and very expressive in terms of his personality and your personality kind of reflects upon your coaching style as well. Gauti Bhai (Gambhir), on the other hand, is very determined, very committed, and he is also very clear in his communications. Like what he wants from the players and what kind of mindset he would want his players to be in," Gill said.

"Gauti Bhai is more focussed on the kind of attitude and environment he wants from the team and players. But yeah, they are very different personalities, but at the end of the day they are working towards the common goal is to make the team win. So the paths might be different, but the destination is the same," he added.

With Gill as the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India are all set to enter the transition phase during England after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin from the longest format of the game.