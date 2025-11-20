Gavaskar Slams India’s Selection Strategy After Kolkata Test Loss, Sends Strong Message to Gambhir

India's crushing defeat in the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens has sparked a wave of introspection, criticism, and urgent calls for reform. While the pitch earned its share of backlash for uneven bounce and sharp turn, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar believes the real issue lies far deeper—India’s selection strategy. His strong comments have now become a central talking point in Indian cricket, forcing the Ajit Agarkar-led committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir to reassess their approach ahead of future Test assignments.

Domestic Scorers Ignored, Technique Under the Scanner

Gavaskar, writing in his column for Sportstar, stressed that India’s batting collapse—where no player even managed a fifty across both innings—was not a coincidence. According to him, the defeat exposes a glaring weakness: several current players are unfamiliar with the nuances of turning, low-bounce Indian wickets because of extended overseas commitments.

He referenced prolific domestic performers like Sarfaraz Khan and Karun Nair, who continue to pile up runs on difficult surfaces yet remain out of the national setup. Gavaskar urged selectors to prioritise players who dominate Ranji Trophy conditions, especially on rank turners similar to the Eden pitch.

He wrote: “The defeat to South Africa will hopefully open the eyes of those who matter to look at the heavy scorers in domestic cricket, who are used to playing on pitches where the ball spins and keeps low.”

Test Cricket Demands Patience, Not Ego

Gavaskar also delivered a masterclass on Test-match temperament—another area where he feels the current team fell short. He emphasised that red-ball batting requires humility, adaptability, and the “willingness to leave your ego in the dressing room.”

He explained that players must accept getting beaten, wearing body blows, and grinding for long periods. Unlike T20 or ODI cricket, Test batting rewards discipline over aggression, especially on crumbling pitches where bowlers dominate early sessions.

A Clear Message to Gambhir: Move on from Part-Time All-Rounders

One of the biggest talking points from Gavaskar’s commentary was his pointed advice to head coach Gautam Gambhir. Without naming individuals, he warned against an increasing reliance on limited-overs-style all-rounders, stating they dilute the balance of a Test side.

According to him, a genuine Test all-rounder must be capable of playing as a pure batter or pure bowler. Merely adding a few overs or scoring 20–25 runs is “short-term thinking” that can cost India in the long run.

He emphasised: “A proper batter who can chip in with the ball is fine, just as a regular bowler who can hold up an end with the bat is valuable. But selecting a player who wouldn’t make the side purely as a batter or bowler does not add real value.”

Warning Ahead: India Risk Missing Another WTC Final

In a sharp closing remark, Gavaskar reminded the BCCI that India won’t play another home Test for more than a year after this series. Without clarity in selection, role definition, and format-specific planning, he warned that India may once again fall short in reaching the World Test Championship final.

His message is clear: India must rebuild its Test side on the foundation of domestic consistency, specialist skills, and format-specific clarity—or risk repeating past mistakes.