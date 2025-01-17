Pakistan’s explosive batter Fakhar Zaman said that he would miss coming to play in India as he had a great time when he visited the country during the 2023 World Cup. In the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian team will play all their matches in Dubai.

"Yes, we will definitely miss (playing in India)," Fakhar Zaman told Sports Tak.

"We enjoyed a lot during our visit there for the ODI World Cup 2023. We were delighted with the kind of support and the hospitality we got there. The locals gave us a warm welcome when we went to Hyderabad for the first time, they all showered their love on us. Yes, we will miss it all," Zaman added.

Zaman will likely be added to Pakistan’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The left-hand batter smashed a hundred when the two teams locked horns in the Champions Trophy final, in 2017, as Pakistan won the tournament.

"If India had come to Pakistan, we would have given them an even grander welcome and hospitality but they are not coming. It's fine, but we're excited to play against them in Dubai," Zaman said.

The Indian team has not taken part in a bilateral series against Pakistan since 2012. They will now play against each other in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. The Champions Trophy returns after a gap of over seven years. Pakistan last hosted an ICC tournament in 1996 when they co-hosted the Cricket World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. In the previous Champions Trophy in 2017, Pakistan defeated India in the final, earning the right to host the 2025 edition.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ensured that the stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore are being upgraded to host the event. Each venue will feature matches of significant importance, including group-stage clashes and knockouts.