Get a life: Sakshi quashes MS Dhoni's retirement rumours, later deletes tweet

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Thursday once again rubbished the rumours of the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement from the international cricket.

Dhoni has been out of action since India's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World up in July 2019.His self-imposed sabbatical from cricket has often sparked rumours of his retirement.

On Wednesday (May 27) evening, #Dhoniretires started trending on Twitter, leaving the cricket fans from across the world confused. Soon, Twitter was filled with nostalgia with Dhoni's fans posting photos and videos of the former captain on the microblogging site.

Reacting to the same, Sakshi took to her official Twitter handle and quashed the speculations regarding Dhoni's retirement from the game, saying the coronavirus lockdown has made people mentally unstable.

"Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic)," Sakshi wrote on Twitter.

However, Sakshi later deleted the tweet after it went viral on social media.

This is not the first time Sakshi has come up and lashed out at those spreading rumours about Dhoni's retirement. In September 2019, Sakshi had refuted the rumours surrounding Dhoni's future by tweeting,"It's called rumours."

Notably, Dhoni remains the only captain to win all the major ICC trophies namely 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Dhoni, who has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand,was all set to make a return as a captain of the CSK in the 2020 edition of IPL. However, the 2020 IPL-- which was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24--was in April postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19.