'Get Out Of My Way': Steve Smith Furious As Babar Azam’s Fielding Costs Team In BBL Derby - WATCH

A high stakes Big Bash League encounter between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder took an unexpected turn when Australian legend Steve Smith was left visibly frustrated by the fielding efforts of his teammate Babar Azam. While the Sixers eventually secured a vital victory, the lack of coordination between the two international stars became a major talking point on social media.

The Boundary Blunder

The tension peaked during the 16th over of the match. Nic Maddinson struck a delivery from Ben Manenti toward the long on boundary. Both Smith and Babar Azam sprinted toward the ball. Observing that Babar was closer to the leather, Smith decelerated to allow the Pakistani star to complete the stop. However, Babar failed to put in a dive, allowing the ball to cross the boundary rope for four. Smith was captured by cameras looking stunned and confused by the lack of effort, with the footage quickly going viral.

The very next delivery almost resulted in a physical collision. Maddinson hit another ball toward the boundary, and this time Smith committed to a full length dive to save the runs. As Smith was retrieving the ball, Babar rushed toward him, nearly clashing with the Australian. Babar managed to pull away at the last second, allowing Smith to complete the throw. The chaotic sequence prompted commentator Mark Waugh to hilariously exclaim: “Get out the way Babar!”

Babar Azam’s Difficult Season

These fielding lapses have added to what has been a challenging BBL campaign for the former Pakistan captain. Over nine matches for the Sydney Sixers, Babar has accumulated 201 runs at an average of 28.71. His scoring rate has been a primary concern for critics, as he currently maintains a strike rate of 107.48, which is considered low for the T20 format. Despite these struggles, he has managed to record two half centuries during the season.

Match Summary: A Battle of Centurions

Despite the fielding drama, the match itself was a classic. The Sydney Thunder posted a formidable 189 for 6 in their 20 overs, propelled by a magnificent century from David Warner.

The chase, however, belonged entirely to Steve Smith. Displaying vintage form, Smith smashed a 100 off just 41 deliveries, effectively ending the contest early. Babar Azam also played a supportive role in the chase, contributing a steady 47 runs from 39 balls. The Sydney Sixers reached the 190 run target with 16 balls to spare, winning by five wickets and keeping their playoff ambitions alive.

While the win secures the Sixers' position in the race for the finals, the coordination between Smith and Babar in the deep remains a point of concern for the team management heading into the business end of the tournament.