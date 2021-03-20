हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imran Khan

'Get well soon skipper': Pakistan cricket fraternity wish Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and reminded people that the pandemic is not yet over and urged people to practice social distancing. 

'Get well soon skipper': Pakistan cricket fraternity wish Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19
Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19. (Twitter/Awais_Bahi1)

Moments after Imran Khan announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, former Pakistan cricketers wished their legendary skipper and current Prime Minister a speedy recovery. Imran, who led Pakistan to their first and only World Cup glory back in 1992, tested positive for the virus despite receiving the first dose of China's Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac. 

Former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and reminded people that the pandemic is not yet over and urged people to practice social distancing. Here are a few tweets: 

Imran is currently "self isolating at home", country's health minister Faisal Sultan confirmed on Twitter. 

The Pakistan PM had taken China's Sinovac vaccine two days ago on March 18. He recived the first shot of vaccination against COVID-19 and urged the citizens of his country to ensure the full implementation of norms to prevent the surge in cases of coronavirus. The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections. 

Imran Khan
