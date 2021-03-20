'Get well soon skipper': Pakistan cricket fraternity wish Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Moments after Imran Khan announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, former Pakistan cricketers wished their legendary skipper and current Prime Minister a speedy recovery. Imran, who led Pakistan to their first and only World Cup glory back in 1992, tested positive for the virus despite receiving the first dose of China's Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac.

Former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and reminded people that the pandemic is not yet over and urged people to practice social distancing. Here are a few tweets:

Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 20, 2021

#GetWellSoonSkipper . You are a fighter to the core.! Loads of prayers! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 20, 2021

Wishing a healthy recovery to PM sahab @ImranKhanPTI . He just tested positive for Covid-19. #Coronaviruspakistan — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 20, 2021

Imran is currently "self isolating at home", country's health minister Faisal Sultan confirmed on Twitter.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

The Pakistan PM had taken China's Sinovac vaccine two days ago on March 18. He recived the first shot of vaccination against COVID-19 and urged the citizens of his country to ensure the full implementation of norms to prevent the surge in cases of coronavirus. The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections.