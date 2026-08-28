/‘Getting runs against India is a pleasure’: Sonal Dinusha’s big statement after saving Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

In all, Dinusha ended the series with 419 runs at 139.66 and became a gem of a find for Sri Lanka. “I would like to mention that the tailenders batted really well. It helped me get runs as well. I tried to do my best, reading the situation. I am really happy about that (getting three hundreds). When the team is down, I wanted to get runs for the team, so I am happy I was able to do that. Getting runs against India is a pleasure as a player," he added.