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‘Getting runs against India is a pleasure’: Sonal Dinusha’s big statement after saving Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha expressed immense satisfaction after his marathon batting efforts across the series, including hitting an unbeaten 133, helped the hosts secure a hard-fought draw in the second and final Test against India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 08:25 AM IST
‘Getting runs against India is a pleasure’: Sonal Dinusha’s big statement after saving Sri Lanka in 2nd Test
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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‘Getting runs against India is a pleasure’: Sonal Dinusha’s big statement after saving Sri Lanka in 2nd Test
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