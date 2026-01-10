GG vs UP Warriorz Live: WPL 2026 TV Telecast, Streaming App & Match Timing

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will begin their Women’s Premier League 2026 journey with a high intensity clash on Saturday, January 10. The opening fixture between the two sides will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, a venue known for producing competitive contests.

Both teams enter the new season eager to turn the page after a disappointing WPL 2025 campaign. UP Warriorz narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season, while Gujarat Giants finished third before suffering defeat in the eliminator. With fresh squads and renewed focus, both franchises will be keen to build early momentum in the tournament.

Squad Revamp and Leadership Changes

Following the WPL 2026 player auction, UP Warriorz made several notable changes, including appointing Australian great Meg Lanning as their new captain. The franchise retained key players such as experienced all rounder Deepti Sharma and world class spinner Sophie Ecclestone. Their lineup also features Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Phoebe Litchfield and Deandra Dottin, adding depth across departments.

Gujarat Giants have shown faith in continuity by retaining captain Ashleigh Gardner and the core group from last season. With match winners like Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Wareham, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Kim Garth and Beth Mooney in their ranks, the Giants are being viewed as one of the dark horses of the competition.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Match Details

The Gujarat Giants versus UP Warriorz match will be played in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, January 10. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time, with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM.

Live Telecast Information

Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the fixture across its television channels.

Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Gujarat Giants versus UP Warriorz encounter will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, allowing fans to follow the action online.

Full Squads

Gujarat Giants Squad:

Ashleigh Gardner captain, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Shivani Singh, Danielle Wyatt Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz Squad:

Meg Lanning captain, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Kiran Navgire, Kranti Gaud, Shweta Sehrawat, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal