GG vs UPW FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 3rd Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps And Online

GG vs UPW FREE Live Streaming: Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) in the third match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition. UP Warriorz under the leadership of Deepti Sharma will loom to start their campaign on a good note as they finished fourth with only three wins last year.

Gujarat on the other hand, played one match where they faced a defeat despite scoring 201 runs in the first innings against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They will also look to win this game.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will the GG vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match be played?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played on February 16 (Sunday).

Where will the GG vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match be held?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be held at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

What time will the GG vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match begin?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss for the GG vs UPW match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the GG vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match in India?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the GG vs UPW Women's Premier League 2025 match in India?

The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India.

GG vs UPW WPL 2025 Match Squads

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali

UP Warriorz Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma(c), Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Arushi Goel, Chinelle Henry, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar