'Ghar Ka Team Hai Kya?': Rohit Sharma’s Funny Dig At Shardul Thakur Ahead Of Crucial MI vs LSG Clash - WATCH

As Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare for their must-win encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 27 at the Wankhede Stadium, a light-hearted moment from the nets has captured the internet’s imagination. Rohit Sharma, known for his playful banter, poked fun at LSG pacer Shardul Thakur for arriving late to a training session a moment that has since gone viral.

Rohit Sharma’s Friendly Banter With Shardul

In a video shared by MI on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Rohit was seen seated beside LSG mentor Zaheer Khan during a pre-match practice session. As Shardul walked in, Rohit couldn’t resist a cheeky dig.

"Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai? Ghar ka team hai kya?" (Hey, hero, you're coming now? Is this your home team?), Rohit joked, drawing hearty laughs from those around him. It was a classic Rohit moment relaxed, witty, and setting a light tone ahead of a pressure game.

MI’s Remarkable Turnaround in IPL 2025

From early struggles to roaring back into contention MI’s IPL 2025 journey has been nothing short of dramatic. After losing four of their first five games, questions were raised about their campaign. However, the five-time champions showed their championship pedigree, winning four matches on the trot to climb to fourth place in the standings with 10 points from nine games.

Now, with momentum firmly on their side, MI are eyeing a strong finish and a possible playoff spot.

Rohit Sharma's Return to Form Boosts MI

A major factor behind MI’s resurgence has been the return to form of their stalwart opener, Rohit Sharma. After a slow start to the season, Rohit has struck back with back-to-back half-centuries, providing MI with the solid, dependable starts they had been missing.

His ability to anchor the innings and guide the middle-order has come at just the right time, as MI look to push deeper into the tournament and chase a record-extending sixth IPL title.

A Chance for Revenge Against LSG

Adding extra spice to Saturday's match is the fact that LSG had defeated MI earlier in the season by 12 runs. However, with their confidence sky-high and the support of the Wankhede crowd behind them, Mumbai will be keen to settle the score.

With Rohit Sharma leading from the front, MI’s fans will be hoping for another special night and perhaps a few more light-hearted moments from their captain too.