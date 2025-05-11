'Ghatiya Desh... ': Shikhar Dhawan Slams Pakistan For Breaking Ceasefire Agreement

Former Indian cricket opener Shikhar Dhawan has publicly condemned Pakistan for allegedly violating a newly agreed-upon ceasefire arrangement with India, even as tensions between the two neighboring nations continue to rise. The cricketer, known for his calm demeanor off the field, took to Twitter to voice his anger and disappointment over what he described as a “reckless and disrespectful” breach of a diplomatic understanding.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier announced a bilateral ceasefire agreement, which was to take effect from 5 PM IST on Saturday, covering all military activities by land, air, and sea. The deal was widely regarded as a hopeful step toward peace in a region fraught with decades of conflict.

However, optimism quickly turned to concern as reports emerged of gunfire, drone intrusions, and explosions in Srinagar, allegedly originating from the Pakistani side. These incidents occurred just hours after the ceasefire was meant to take effect, leading to renewed instability in sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid rising tensions, former Indian cricket opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his frustration over Pakistan’s alleged actions.

Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya. #Pakistan#Ceasefire — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 10, 2025

His strong message has resonated with many Indians online, with fans and fellow cricketers echoing his sentiments and urging for accountability on the international stage.

Shikhar Dhawan wasn’t the only one to voice his discontent. Former opener Virender Sehwag, along with current cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Tewatia, also condemned Pakistan’s alleged ceasefire violations. Sehwag, known for his blunt style, took to social media with a sharp Hindi proverb that underscored the belief that certain behaviors, like those attributed to Pakistan, are unchangeable. The fallout from this breach has extended beyond diplomatic circles and into the world of sports. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put on hold its plans to resume bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan in 2025, in light of the renewed hostilities and erosion of trust.