Gill Ruled Out, Replacement Ready: Rishabh Pant Hints At India’s Playing XI Change

Rishabh Pant, who will lead India in the absence of Shubman Gill, remained tight-lipped about the batter who will slot into the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa. Gill has been ruled out due to a neck injury he picked up during the opening match of the two-game series, forcing the team management to make a key selection call ahead of a must-win contest in Guwahati. India trail 0–1 in the series, and this upcoming Test has become crucial for the hosts. A defeat or a draw would mean India suffer back-to-back home series losses against SENA nations, something the team is keen to avoid.

Pant hints decision already conveyed to the selected player

During the pre-match press conference, Pant was asked directly about Gill’s replacement. Although he refused to reveal the name, he made it clear that the team has already finalised its choice and that the player involved has been informed privately.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“We have taken into consideration [the problem of] having a lot of left-handers in the batting lineup. We will announce it tomorrow. We have taken it [the decision] because the person who’s going to play, he already knows he’s going to play,” Pant said while addressing the media.

ALSO READ - Meet Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana: Fairytale Proposal At WC Final Venue, Know How Love Blossomed Between Palak Muchhal's Brother & India's Cricket Queen

Cryptic Response

His cryptic response suggests India may be adjusting their batting combination not just to cover Gill’s absence but also to bring balance against South Africa’s bowling attack, especially considering the concerns around too many left-handers in the top order.

A high-stakes Test for India after a tough series opener

The series opener did not go India’s way, and the pressure now shifts to Pant, who steps in as stand-in captain for the first time in Test cricket. The team’s batting struggled in the first match, and losing Gill further complicates their plans as they look to avoid another setback at home.

The Guwahati Test will not only test India’s depth but will also showcase Pant’s leadership approach in red-ball cricket, a format where he has played many impactful knocks but never led the side before.

Pant on captaincy challenge: “I don’t want to overthink”

Pant also addressed the mental pressure of captaining India in a one-match situation. The wicketkeeper-batter admitted that this is not the ideal way to take on the captaincy but expressed gratitude for the trust shown in him.

“I don’t want to overthink. We had a tough first Test, and we need to do whatever is required to win. One-off match is not the best scenario for a captain, but I am thankful to the BCCI for giving me this honour. Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn’t help. I want to keep it a mixture of both. Being conventional helps, but thinking outside the box also works. It’s all about balance. And yes, I definitely back my instincts,” Pant said.

His focus remains on staying composed, finding the right balance between tactical innovation and conventional decision-making, and ensuring India bounce back strongly.